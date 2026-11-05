Holly Willoughby ‘couldn’t say no’ to shock This Morning return: ‘She really does miss the show’

Holly Willoughby could reportedly consider a This Morning return, more than three years after leaving the daytime show.

The claim comes from Closer Celebrity, which discusses the 45-year-old’s next career move.

According to the magazine, she has kept in touch with former colleagues and still values those relationships.

Holly left This Morning in October 2023 after 14 years on the programme. At the time, she explained that she was prioritising her family.

Holly is rumoured for a This Morning comeback (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Holly Willoughby’s This Morning return claims

A source told the magazine: “Holly really does miss the show.”

“While she’s in a different place now and is focused on moving forward, that doesn’t mean she wouldn’t consider a comeback – she couldn’t say no if the circumstances were right,” they continued.

However, it is said that she recently met up with some of the ITV team, which reassured her about those lasting connections.

The insider acknowledged difficult times towards the end, but said those had not erased her positive memories.

A comeback would depend on the right people and timing, and she is also said to miss the familiar routine of working on the programme.

ED! has contacted Holly’s reps for comment.

Holly Willoughby’s Together venture

Holly’s latest move saw her transition into digital presenting with Together, her YouTube lifestyle series, which launched in July 2026.

Its launch plans included celebrity conversations, cooking, fashion, beauty and health advice. Stanley Tucci and Emma Bunton were among the guests announced for the series.

Meanwhile, her husband Dan Baldwin’s company, Hungry Bear Media, produces the show. The channel has attracted 32,000 subscribers so far.

Away from presenting, Holly has focused on her wellness brand Wylde Moon and time with family and friends.

Holly left This Morning in 2023 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Holly’s earlier ITV comeback talk

There has already been discussion about another possible route back to ITV — but involving Together, rather than This Morning.

In August, ITV’s director of television, Kevin Lygo, expressed openness to airing Holly’s new series on ITV.

At that stage, no commission had been confirmed. The broadcaster was considering the project as it developed.

Read more: Jake Humphrey’s Holly Willoughby story mysteriously edited out of podcast interview

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