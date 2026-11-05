Celebrity Race Across The World star Princess Andre triggered as she suffers traumatic flashback from childhood

Princess Andre recalled a childhood carjacking that frightened her on Celebrity Race Across the World.

The 19-year-old was travelling with her brother Junior when their shared taxi unexpectedly pulled over.

Speaking on the BBC programme, she connected her reaction to an armed attack in South Africa in 2018.

Junior, 21, tried to reassure his sister as she explained what had brought those memories back.

Princess recalled her childhood trauma during last night’s show (Credit: BBC)

Princess Andre recalls frightening childhood experience on Celebrity Race Across the World

Princess explained that the driver’s sudden movements and getting out of the vehicle in darkness reminded her of the carjacking.

The driver had stepped out after stopping at the roadside. Princess feared that someone might produce weapons.

She said she had thought she was over the experience. However, the stop left her feeling frightened and struggling to breathe.

In her account to camera, she recalled being 10 at the time of the attack. Junior was 12.

She described six men surrounding their car shortly after they stopped at a petrol station. She said the men used a baseball bat to hit the windows, trying to break the glass.

Princess recalled threats to shoot unless the children were handed over. She said she and Junior sat crying in the back seat.

Describing how frightened she had been, Princess said: “Honestly, I actually did think I was going to die. I can literally still picture it all, like it happened yesterday.”

The taxi subsequently continued its journey. Junior also gave his sister a hug.

Later, he reflected on how differently they had coped with the experience. He explained that its impact on Princess had lasted for years.

Junior said he had not wanted to run away from what had happened. He felt the experience had made him stronger.

Princess recalled the experience with brother Junior (Credit: BBC)

Princess and Junior’s journey on BBC show

The siblings are competing on a route stretching from Borneo to the final checkpoint in Melbourne, Australia. They have limited money.

Wednesday’s BBC episode followed the celebrity teams as they raced towards their next checkpoint on the other side of Borneo.

Other teams on the show include Ella Eyre and childhood friend Nana, Jeff Stelling and his son Matt, and Sam Ryder with his best friend and tour manager Kaz.

Read more: Princess Andre’s ‘goal is global domination’ as she attempts to become ‘British Kylie Jenner’: ‘She isn’t afraid of hard work’

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