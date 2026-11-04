Vogue Williams reveals how she and Spencer Matthews would cope with divorce in candid admission two months after giving birth

Vogue Williams has revealed she and Spencer Matthews have discussed co-parenting if they divorced — while stressing they aren’t separating.

Speaking on My Therapist Ghosted Me, the 41-year-old explained her approach to parenting after a hypothetical split.

The couple are also juggling four children and renovations to their new London home. In September, they welcomed a son.

Vogue and Spencer share four children together (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Vogue Williams explains her co-parenting approach

During the conversation with co-host Joanne McNally, Vogue said she wouldn’t make it difficult for Spencer to see their children.

She explained that she had already told him how she would handle that situation if it ever arose.

Vogue said: “I’d never make it difficult for you to see the kids because what’s the point? They’re the ones that miss out on everything.”

The discussion also took a lighter turn when Vogue outlined which friends and relatives she would claim following a split.

She jokingly told Spencer he couldn’t have Joanne, Alexander or her cousin, warning him against arranging secret catch-ups.

Joanne agreed to stick with Vogue, joking that Spencer would end up somewhere less appealing to her.

Vogue Williams praises marriage to Spencer Matthews

That hypothetical chat comes alongside a much warmer assessment of how the couple has coped with a demanding period.

On a recent podcast episode, Vogue said she felt proud of their marriage.

She pointed to four children, two house moves and a renovation, saying they still really liked each other.

Vogue joked that those circumstances should have left them hating each other, but said they remained in love.

Vogue and Spencer are currently renovating their London home (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews renovate their London home

The pair are currently staying in rental accommodation while work continues on their new London property.

They bought the house in June 2025 after selling their Battersea apartment. The renovation is an 18-month project.

A glimpse shared this week showed Spencer walking through the stripped-out building as work continued.

Before the project began, the house already had period details including fireplaces, cornicing and ceiling roses.

Vogue’s earlier plans included creating a large lawn where the children could play.

Her previous tour also outlined plans for a dedicated floor for herself and Spencer within their new home.

Read more: Spencer Matthews reveals marriage to Vogue Williams is ‘far from perfect’: ‘I love her more than she loves me’

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