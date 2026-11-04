Rod Stewart, 81, admits ‘I wish I could curb my drinking’ as he reveals wife Penny’s concerns following health battle

Rod Stewart has revealed that his wife Penny Lancaster wants him to cut back on drinking.

The 81-year-old made the admission in an interview with The Sun.

The disclosure follows Rod’s heart surgery and cancelled shows earlier this year. Penny has spoken publicly about his recovery, including efforts to stop him overexerting himself.

Rod admits he should cut back on drinking (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Rod Stewart opens up about Penny Lancaster’s drinking advice

Discussing his drinking habits, Rod explained why he would find it difficult to resist wine with dinner.

“I wish I could curb my drinking, but I love wine with an evening meal. I’ve got a great chef and I can’t drink water with a good meal,” he said.

“Penny says, ‘You must cut back, darling.’ I only have a couple of glasses. But then, sometimes, I’ll get on the apple martinis and I can really knock those back,” the singer continued.

Rod and Penny celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary in June. The pair met in 1999, and Penny has previously spoken about keeping their bond strong through date nights.

Penny Lancaster’s updates on Rod Stewart’s recovery

In September, Penny explained that an unknown heart blockage had been discovered during the summer.

Rod subsequently underwent a coronary stent procedure and cancelled his remaining 2026 US and Mexico dates. Those cancellations included Las Vegas performances, with doctors advising four weeks off stage to recover.

Penny said he had returned to the gym. Family, trainers and doctors were helping ensure he did not overdo it during his return to exercise.

By October, Penny was reporting that he had fully recovered from the procedure and felt revitalised. Rod also shared a positive update that month, saying he had recently swum 400 metres.

Rod recently announced a farewell tour (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Rod’s farewell tour does not mean retiring from music

Rod’s farewell tour announcement in September marked a separate change in his touring plans. He announced The Final Encore as his farewell to life on the road after six decades.

However, Penny clarified in October that he was not retiring from music altogether. She said he would continue other musical projects, including American songbook albums and collaborations with Jools Holland.

The Final Encore is due to begin in Dublin on April 23, 2027. The planned concerts span the UK, Ireland and other European countries.

Read more: Penny Lancaster lends 20-year-old son’s girlfriend her wedding dress as she admits ‘it certainly doesn’t fit me anymore’

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