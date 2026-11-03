Coleen Nolan has called for action over AI impersonators on GMB today, fearing fans could lose money to scams using her name.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on November 3, she described the prospect of supporters being deceived as “so upsetting”.

Some of those following her already face financial difficulties, she explained.

Coleen Nolan appeared on GMB on Tuesday to warn fans about AI scams (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan on AI impersonators and paid fan clubs

Coleen admitted she sometimes struggles to spot AI-generated content herself. She recalled showing things to her children, only for them to explain that what she was seeing wasn’t genuine.

Asked whether she or her management run a paid membership fan club, she said they do not. It came after a fake video told fans to message Coleen about the fake fan club which some inquired about.

The scam asked fans to provide information including bank details and to pay up to £2500 to be a part of the fake club.

Coleen said: “The thought that anybody is thinking or saying that I would do anything like that is heartbreaking for me.”

She also rejected the suggestion that AI impersonation is now beyond anyone’s control and called for something to be done.

Coleen pointed to her own experience of Instagram moderation when explaining her frustration. She recalled hitting back at someone who had sent her abusive messages.

According to Coleen, her reply was stopped for breaking guidelines, while the original abuse had been allowed. She argued that this showed intervention was possible.

Coleen also opened up about her new relationship with boyfriend Ryan (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan shares her Strictly Come Dancing wish on GMB

Elsewhere in the interview, Coleen revealed she would love to take part in Strictly Come Dancing.

Despite her enthusiasm, she said she had never even been interviewed for the programme. She couldn’t explain why she’d never taken part, despite other Loose Women stars having appeared.

Asked about a potential professional partner, she was open to any of the dancers.

Coleen opens up about her boyfriend Ryan and her March tour

During the appearance, Coleen also dismissed claims of a Las Vegas wedding with boyfriend Ryan.

Coleen said her relationship with Ryan began after he watched her on Celebs Go Dating and contacted her.

She hadn’t found love during filming, but their messages developed into a romance she hadn’t expected. After the dating show, she had decided against using dating apps and was leaving things to chance.

Read more: Coleen Nolan’s marriage warning to new boyfriend amid fears of ‘overshadowing’ daughter

She said they are in love and that her family gets on well with him.

Coleen also corrected reports about their age gap, saying Ryan is 14 years younger, rather than 20.

Her next plans include a tour starting in Brighton in March and finishing in Blackpool. She said the run would last around a month and include her first tour visit to Ireland.

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