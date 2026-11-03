Rylan Clark opens up about fear of life without mum Linda in emotional admission amid her health struggles

Rylan Clark has shared his fear of life without mum Linda and the support he hopes a partner would offer.

In a Closer interview, the 38-year-old explained how Linda influences his hopes for a relationship.

He has been looking after his mum while she is unwell, recently cutting back his own birthday celebrations.

Rylan went official with boyfriend Kennedy in September 2025 (Credit: YouTube)

Rylan Clark on the support he hopes for from a partner

Explaining the support he wants from a partner, Rylan said: “God forbid when my mum’s not here any more, they’re going to be there for me.”

He is now in a relationship with funfair boss Kennedy Bates, following his split from Dan Neal in 2021.

Rylan told the magazine he feels he has found the right person, although relationships are not always straightforward.

The pair made their romance Instagram official in September 2025, with Rylan sharing photographs from Florence.

Before that, he had confirmed his new relationship on his podcast and spoken about wanting children.

In January 2026, Rylan shared more holiday pictures with Kennedy, this time from the Maldives.

During a This Morning appearance in May 2026, he clarified that he and Kennedy were not married.

At the time, he said he was happy with Kennedy and remained open to getting married again in the future.

Rylan’s mum Linda has been unwell recently (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Rylan Clark scales back birthday plans for mum Linda

Speaking to Ellie Taylor on BBC Radio 2, Rylan explained that he had spent the week caring for Linda.

Rather than a big celebration, he planned a drink and lunch before returning to his caring duties.

The presenter turned 38 on October 25.

Linda’s past health struggles have included Crohn’s disease, skin cancer and injuries following a fall in Marbella.

In September 2023, she needed surgery following an accident while on holiday overseas. Rylan took time away from his radio show to concentrate on her recovery.

He later shared a smiling hospital picture and said the operation had gone well.

He has also spoken about building his mum a home near his own, allowing him to support her closely.

Read more: ‘Am I going to be bridesmaid?’ Rylan Clark supported as he issues wholesome relationship update with boyfriend

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. We want to hear your thoughts!