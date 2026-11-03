Lisa Riley opens up about ‘horrendous pain’ following fake pregnancy announcement: ‘I wouldn’t wish that feeling on my worst enemy’

Lisa Riley has revealed how fake AI pregnancy posts brought back the pain of her unsuccessful fertility treatment.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the Emmerdale actress described struggling to face work after discovering the fabricated images.

She learnt about the false pregnancy posts through a congratulatory WhatsApp message from her cousin. The relative had believed they were genuine.

According to the interview, the images showed Lisa holding a baby scan and an infant.

Lisa had fake pregnancy posts about herself (Credit: ITV)

Lisa Riley describes the emotional impact on her work

Lisa explained how the images revived feelings she and Al had worked through together.

The distress extended to her working life. She described not wanting to play Mandy Dingle that week, or put on the character’s wig, lashes and lipstick.

Being funny on screen felt difficult while she was experiencing such personal “horrendous pain” inside.

Recalling how she felt during that week, Lisa said: “I wouldn’t want to feel how I felt that week. I wouldn’t wish that feeling on my worst enemy. I truly, really wouldn’t.”

While Lisa has been open about the sadness of not having children, she revealed that her relationship with her partner Al has brought her a deep sense of happiness and fulfilment.

She said: “We have a wonderful life. It just didn’t happen. And truth is, it’s because I didn’t want children until later.”

Lisa and partner Al are happy together with no children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Lisa Riley previously challenged pregnancy rumours

Lisa had already spoken publicly about the distress caused by false pregnancy claims.

In January, she denied rumours circulating on social media and expressed frustration about fake news and clickbait. She urged people to check information directly before believing it.

That statement followed her openness about unsuccessful IVF treatment with her partner, Al.

By August, Lisa was again condemning AI-generated posts falsely presenting her as pregnant.

The official Emmerdale Instagram account also warned audiences about fabricated stories targeting its cast and Coronation Street actors. The programme highlighted the reputational damage such misinformation could cause.

Lisa received support from fellow celebrities after speaking out.

Read more: Lisa Riley supported as she issues health update from hospital following operation

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