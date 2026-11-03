Idris Elba told King Charles “sorry about the prime minister” during an unexpected meeting in Antigua.

According to ITV News, the pair’s brief conversation happened at Nelson’s Dock.

The pair’s existing connections include a Netflix documentary project about The King’s Trust, announced in 2025. Sir Idris also serves as a goodwill ambassador for the charity.

Idris Elba met with King Charles in Antigua (Credit: Photo by Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Idris Elba’s unexpected exchange with King Charles

Charles encountered the actor while touring Nelson’s Dock, a Georgian-era attraction and Unesco World Heritage Site.

Sir Idris was there to host the One Commonwealth Night concert. The king had just placed an engraved stone into a wall before their reunion.

The pair shook hands and greeted each other warmly. Charles reportedly asked what had brought the actor there, prompting laughter from both men.

Sir Idris also gave the king a friendly pat on the arm during their conversation.

He then reportedly asked: “How are you doing though, are you having a good time? Sorry about the prime minister.”

Which prime minister did Idris Elba mean?

It remains unclear whether Sir Idris was referring to Andy Burnham, the UK’s prime minister.

Opponents have accused the prime minister of putting pressure on Charles over calls for a formal apology about slavery.

Burnham has indicated willingness to listen to those calls, while ruling out reparations.

Antigua’s prime minister Gaston Browne had also spoken about the monarchy on Sunday. He reiterated his personal wish for Antigua to become a republic and argued for compensation over slavery.

Charles is due to deliver the opening keynote address at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting on Tuesday.

Burnham will also attend. According to ITV News, the king is expected to speak about slavery in the speech.

The king is currently on a royal tour in the Caribbean (Credit: Photo by Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Idris Elba and King Charles’ documentary project

Idris previously benefited from The King’s Trust himself. Charles founded the charity to support young people with work and education.

Their upcoming documentary project focuses on the Trust’s impact over 50 years. It brings together the king, Idris and young people who received help from the charity.

Idris’ company, 22 Summers, is producing the film. The project aims to showcase stories behind more than one million young lives changed by the charity.

When announced in June 2025, the documentary was scheduled for an autumn 2026 premiere on Netflix.

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