Travis Kelce has turned Prince William’s selfie confession into a joke about his marriage to Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs player discussed the royal’s comments on the October 28 episode of New Heights. His brother and co-host Jason Kelce also weighed in.

During a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, William joked about trying to leave Travis out of their famous 2024 photograph with Taylor at her concert. Travis joked what might happen to the treasured picture if his relationship didn’t last.

“I get it,” Travis said. “I was just a boyfriend at that point. You know? I wasn’t her husband yet. You know?

Jokingly pretending to be William in that 2024 moment, Travis said: “We don’t really know if this is gonna last, so it’s kinda just move out of the way real quick, so we can keep this photo forever.”

Jason joked: “Yeah. Hopefully, this doesn’t go south. Otherwise, this photo is not gonna be as good.”

Showing there was no hard feelings, Travis said he was “shouting out” to Prince William.

Jason further joked the New Heights team looked at the photo and edited it so Travis was no longer in the picture.

“I gotta ship that too him,” joked Travis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Heights (@newheightshow)

Prince William explains Taylor Swift selfie

William had recently revisited the moment during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show. The Prince of Wales admitted he had only recently appreciated the photograph’s significance.

“But Travis kept coming back in, and I couldn’t work out why he kept coming back in,” he joked. “I was trying to move him out so it was just me and Taylor and the children.”

The selfie was taken in June 2024, during Taylor’s Eras Tour run at London’s Wembley Stadium. William attended with his two eldest children, with their night out coinciding with his 42nd birthday.

The Instagram post marked the first time either Taylor or Travis had publicly shared a photograph of themselves together. By then, they had been dating for around nine months.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married this year (Credit: Shutterstock/ Splash / SplashNews.com)

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s royal connection

Taylor and Travis began dating in 2023 and they got engaged in August 2025. They married on July 3, 2026, at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

William’s connection with Taylor stretches back much further. They met at a Centrepoint charity gala at Kensington Palace in 2013.

Read more: Taylor Swift defended as she reacts to ‘being filmed’ at Kansas City Chiefs game: ‘She is not an animal in a zoo’

That evening, William joined Taylor and Jon Bon Jovi on stage for a singalong.

More recently, William appeared as a surprise guest on New Heights in July. The pre-recorded episode aired just hours before Travis and Taylor’s wedding.

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