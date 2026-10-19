Taylor Swift defended as she reacts to ‘being filmed’ at Kansas City Chiefs game: ‘She is not an animal in a zoo’

Taylor Swift appeared to ask a spectator to stop filming her during Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs game.

In a video circulating online, a woman seated in front of the singer’s suite can be seen turning around and raising her phone.

Taylor was at Arrowhead Stadium to support her husband Travis Kelce as the Chiefs faced the Los Angeles Chargers.

Taylor was at Arrowhead Stadium (Credit: Roman Puno / Cal Sport Media / Shutterstock)

Taylor Swift appears to intervene over fan’s phone

Taylor appeared to notice the phone and gestured towards the action on the field.

A man sitting a few seats away also addressed the woman. He appeared to ask her to turn around and put her phone away.

Some online fans claimed the man belonged to Taylor’s security team, MailOnline reported.

Fans took to X to defend Taylor’s reaction to the fan’s actions.

“Reminder that Taylor has always been courteous with fans, but we need to respect her. You’re impeding on her right to enjoy the game if you’re pointing a camera at her face the entire game. In this instance, she had to ask the lady to turn around. Please consider her wishes,” one said.

“Ugh, that woman is so cringe. Treating her like she’s a zoo animal. I could never!” another fumed.

“She is not an animal in a zoo. FFS,” a third wrote.

Taylor’s celebration divides fans

The encounter follows divided reactions to Taylor’s celebration at another Chiefs game last month. She pointed at her wedding ring after Travis scored a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts.

Many fans praised her enthusiastic support, while others were unimpressed by the moment. Her appearances have also frustrated some NFL viewers who object to broadcasters repeatedly showing her during games.

Taylor and Travis married in New York City this summer, and she has continued attending games when she can.

Fan defended Taylor (Credit: Roman Puno/CSM/Shutterstock)

Taylor Swift’s busy weekend ends with Chiefs win

Sunday’s stadium visit came less than 24 hours after Taylor attended the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

She wore a strapless pale blue Dior gown for the invitation-only event. The singer also showed off shorter hair, styled in curls with one side tucked behind her ear.

Later, she performed songs including Blank Space, Love Story, and The Fate of Ophelia.

At Arrowhead, she swapped the red carpet look for a red outfit. She greeted guests in the suite, including basketball star Caitlin Clark and Travis’s mother, Donna Kelce.

Este Haim also watched the game alongside Taylor and Caitlin.

On the field, the Chiefs beat the Chargers 22-6 to remain one of the NFL’s three unbeaten teams. Travis caught five passes for 53 yards during the victory.

Read more: Meaning behind Taylor Swift’s new song Patient Zero as she sings about ‘toxic relationship’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.