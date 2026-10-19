Ruth Langsford struggles to fight back tears as she opens up about sad loss of dog Maggie

Loose Women star Ruth Langsford was overcome with emotion as she thanked viewers for their support following the death of her beloved dog Maggie.

The presenter became tearful during Monday’s show (October 19), revealing she has yet to tell her mum about Maggie’s passing. Ruth explained that her mother has Alzheimer’s, making the heartbreaking news particularly difficult to share.

Maggie was 16 when she died last week. Ruth’s announcement on Instagram prompted an outpouring of messages from fans, and she received further support during her appearance on the ITV panel show.

Ruth revealed her dog died last week (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women star Ruth Langsford thanks fans for their messages

Ruth addressed viewers directly, thanking them for the thousands of messages they had sent since she shared the news. She said she was still working her way through them and trying to reply to everyone personally.

The presenter was given tissues as she spoke, visibly struggling with the loss of Maggie.

She also reflected on how having a dog had changed her perspective on losing a pet. Ruth admitted that, before Maggie, she might have found it difficult to understand why someone would be so devastated by the death of an animal.

Now, she said, she knows just how painful that kind of loss can be.

Ruth said her dog’s death was peaceful (Credit: ITV)

Ruth Langsford opens up about Maggie’s final day

Ruth was joined on the panel by Janet Street-Porter, Kelly Brook and Jane Moore. Her co-stars recalled that she had recently spoken about Maggie on the programme.

Ruth then shared that her dog had died that same day.

When she returned home, a relative told her Maggie was unwell and had refused to get out of bed. Ruth realised it was time to say goodbye.

Recalling the moment, she said: “It was sad but it was peaceful”.

She also revealed that she believed Maggie had waited for one of her children to arrive before passing away.

Ruth’s emotional Instagram tribute to Maggie

In her Instagram post, Ruth reflected on the 15 years the family had spent with Maggie.

She wrote: “Her passing was painless and peaceful and we were with her until the very end.”

Ruth thanked her dog for all the happiness and unconditional love she had brought to their lives, adding that the family would hold on to their memories of her.

She ended the tribute with a heartfelt goodbye to their much-loved companion.

Read more: Heavily pregnant Oti Mabuse reveals ‘hardest nine months’ following daughter’s premature birth

Loose Women airs weekdays on ITV at 12.30pm.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. Let us know your thoughts!