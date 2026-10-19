Heavily pregnant Oti Mabuse reveals ‘hardest nine months’ following daughter’s premature birth

Pregnant Oti Mabuse has celebrated a surprise baby shower as she prepares to welcome her second child.

Sharing the occasion on Instagram on Sunday, the former Strictly Come Dancing star thanked those supporting her family.

The milestone carried particular significance after her first child arrived before she could have a baby shower.

Oti explained: “The first time around, baby arrived before we ever got to this part.”

This time, she said, being surrounded by close friends she considers family made the occasion especially meaningful.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oti Mabuse (@otimabuse)

Pregnant Oti Mabuse reflects on daughter’s premature arrival

Her daughter was born around ten weeks prematurely in November 2023. She spent several weeks in hospital before the family could bring her home. Their daughter also contracted sepsis during that difficult start.

The couple have not publicly revealed their daughter’s name.

Speaking about that experience in 2024, Oti described how emotionally exhausting it had been. She recalled struggling to get her wheelchair close enough to her daughter’s bed.

She also said she had been unable to hold her baby for about a week.

Oti and her dancer husband announced their second pregnancy in June, sharing family photographs on Instagram. The pictures featured the couple with their two-year-old daughter, with Oti showing her bump.

Oti and Marius have been married since 2014.

Former Strictly star Oti is expecting her second child (Credit: ITV)

Oti thanks baby shower organisers

The surprise had come together without Oti knowing what her loved ones were planning.

She wrote: “My first ever baby shower. Marius, Motsi, Takkies and Thomas… how you managed to pull this off without me knowing is beyond me! I honestly never thought I’d have one, and it meant more than I can explain.”

“To you all who came or sent messages from beyond, thank you for being my anchors through the hardest nine months,” she continued.

Her message singled out visits, concern and help with childcare when she and Marius needed an extra hand. She also thanked loved ones for stepping in when she hadn’t known how to ask for help.

Her thanks extended to those who sent messages as well as those who attended.

Oti added: “I am a fuller person because you are all in my life. I love you so much. Thank you for making me feel so loved.”

Read more: Pregnant Oti Mabuse reveals 2-year-old daughter bites her as she opens up about reality of parenting

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