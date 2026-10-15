Ruth Langsford has announced the death of her beloved dog Maggie, aged 16.

The Loose Women presenter shared the news on Instagram. Maggie was the rescue dog Ruth shared with ex-husband Eamonn Holmes.

Famous friends soon offered their condolences, including Amanda Holden, Dermot O’Leary and Kelly Brook.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford)

Ruth Langsford receives support after dog Maggie’s death

Amanda left a message beneath Ruth’s post: “Oh darling, I’m thinking of you x.”

Dermot paid tribute to Maggie herself and told Ruth he was sorry.

Gemma Atkinson also sent her love, while Vogue Williams said she was sorry to hear the news. Denise Van Outen showed her support with a red heart emoji.

The photograph accompanying Ruth’s announcement showed Maggie with a chew toy shaped like a champagne bottle.

Ruth Langsford’s 15 years with rescue dog Maggie

Ruth, 66, used her message to thank Maggie for 15 years of companionship.

She told followers: “Her passing was painless and peaceful and we were with her until the very end.”

She also described the “joy and unconditional love” Maggie had brought to their lives.

Ruth and Eamonn adopted the border collie cross from a Dogs Trust rescue centre in 2011. Maggie was just a year old when they brought her home.

The former couple continued sharing her care after announcing their split in 2024.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford shared custody of dog Maggie (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Eamonn Holmes previously praised Ruth’s care for Maggie

In an Instagram post last year, Eamonn credited Ruth with much of Maggie’s care because of his wheelchair restrictions.

He has spoken about being unable to bend down to Maggie or take her for walks.

He also spoke about how adopting Maggie had changed his life. Eamonn expressed hope that he would be able to adopt another rescue dog in the future.

Read more: Ruth Langsford gushes over ‘amazing’ girls trip as ex Eamonn Holmes’ girlfriend ‘moves out of his home’

Ruth, meanwhile, had regularly shared photographs and updates about Maggie with her Instagram followers. In 2024, she revealed that Maggie had undergone a procedure to remove a small wart.

She had also become emotional on Loose Women in 2023 while discussing the prospect of eventually losing her. The presenter reached for tissues as she reflected on Maggie getting older.

Her latest Instagram message to followers included a simple promise: “We will treasure our memories forever. Rest in peace our beautiful girl.”

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