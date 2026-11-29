Lacey Turner suffered an awkward wardrobe malfunction during Strictly Come Dancing’s live Instant Dance Challenge, with dance partner Vito Coppola stepping in to help as her dress split during their routine.

The 38-year-old EastEnders actress was performing a rumba to Heart’s Alone when the mishap left her underwear exposed in front of the live audience.

The Instant Dance Challenge saw the seven remaining couples find out their songs and dance styles just moments before performing. It was an extra challenge for the celebrities, separate from their main routines during Saturday night’s live show.

As Lacey and Vito danced, the split in her dress became increasingly noticeable, leaving the actress scrambling to pull the material back into place and cover herself before the music finished.

Vito appeared to spot what had happened and quickly embraced his dance partner, as the audience cheered them on.

Lacey was ‘terrified’ ahead of the Instant Dance (Credit: BBC)

How did Lacey Turner score on Strictly Come Dancing?

Lacey and Vito were awarded just two points for their Instant Dance Challenge performance.

Things had already descended into chaos when Lacey attempted to make a dash off the stage halfway through the routine. Vito quickly chased after her, brought her back onto the dancefloor, then picked her up and spun her around.

But the most awkward moment came towards the end of the dance. As Vito lifted Lacey’s leg, her dress shifted and exposed her underwear. The professional dancer appeared to realise what had happened and immediately hugged the actress as the crowd cheered.

Fortunately, their main routine earlier in the evening had gone considerably better.

The pair’s waltz to Snow Patrol’s Chasing Cars scored an impressive 39 out of 40, with Craig Revel Horwood awarding them nine points.

There was another unexpected mishap during that performance, though, when Lacey’s lip became “stuck” to her teeth.

“I said you look beautiful and she said, ‘Yeah, my lips got stuck in my teeth because of the wind machine!’” Vito told presenter Josh Widdicombe after the dance.

“Sorry, sorry!” Lacey laughed as the pair turned to the judges to hear their comments.

Lacey Turner and Vito Coppola’s earlier judging clash

Following the Instant Dance Challenge, Strictly Come Dancing viewers headed to social media to give their verdict on Lacey and Vito’s eventful performance.

Several fans were already backing the EastEnders actress to take home the Glitterball Trophy, with one writing: “I fear this secured the win for Lacey lol.”

Lacey and Vito have been tipped to win (Credit: BBC)

“BAFTAs for all involved,” another fan commented.

A third joked: “We need to make sure Lacey Turner wins Strictly this year because this woman is traumatised. While the rest of them will no doubt do the reality TV circuit for years to come, I fear we’re never getting our Lace within ten miles of a live television studio again.”

“Agree she’s one in a million, brilliant dancer, amazing personality & tonight proved she was innocently vulnerable, the glitter ball could well be heading to Albert Square,” another viewer added.

When is the Strictly Come Dancing final?

Jaime Winstone and Carlos Gu became the eighth pairing to leave Strictly Come Dancing after losing the dance-off during Blackpool week.

They faced Delta Goodrem and Kai Widdrington, with the judges unanimously deciding to save Delta and Kai.

The remaining couples will now have their sights set on the final, which is scheduled for Saturday, December 19. They will compete for the coveted Glitterball Trophy as this year’s series reaches its conclusion.

Read more: Graeme Hall admits ‘shock’ over Strictly dance-off result: ‘I had to apologise to the backing dancers’

Strictly continues tonight (Sunday, November 29) from 7.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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