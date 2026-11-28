Ruth Langsford is on Anna Williamson’s wish list for Celebs Go Dating following her split from Eamonn Holmes.

Speaking to The Sun via Heart Bingo, Anna revealed that Coleen Nolan would also love her friend to take part.

The E4 dating agent knows Ruth personally and praised her as a potential addition. She also pointed to Coleen’s own experience on the programme as a reason to welcome another Loose Women favourite.

Ruth split from Eamonn in 2024 (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Ruth Langsford’s split from Eamonn Holmes

Ruth and Eamonn separated in May 2024 after 14 years of marriage. They had been together for almost 30 years.

Anna spoke fondly about both presenters, expressing her sadness that their relationship had ended.

There is a friendship behind the suggestion, too. Anna highlighted Ruth’s close bond with Coleen, who has already spent time at the dating agency herself.

Coleen Nolan’s experience on Celebs Go Dating

Anna credited the programme with helping Coleen learn about herself. She also linked those lessons to the healthy relationship she believes Coleen now has.

Coleen did not meet her boyfriend Ryan Brockbank through a date arranged on the programme. However, the show still played a part in bringing them together.

On Good Morning Britain, Coleen explained that Ryan contacted her after watching an episode of Celebs Go Dating.

Anna revealed she’d love to have Ruth on the show (Credit: Nolans Uncensored Podcast / YouTube)

Ryan later shared screenshots of their early Instagram messages, which began in May with an invitation to meet for a drink.

Coleen has also discussed their next step on Nolans Uncensored. She said they had a rented place together after just over six months as a couple.

During that discussion, she explained that conversations about leaving her farm had started before she met Ryan.

Anna Williamson explains who decides Celebs Go Dating casting

For Ruth, Anna’s enthusiasm comes with a practical limit. The dating agent made clear that a place on the programme is not hers to offer.

Although she has a name in mind, the decision would sit with the broadcaster. Anna also explained how far she had taken the idea with Ruth herself.

She said: “I know Ruth, and I haven’t outright asked her. I don’t have the overall say, as much as I’d love to think I do. That would be Channel 4.”

Read more: Ruth Langsford ‘making peace and building bridges’ with Eamonn Holmes as he recovers from stroke: ‘She can’t begin to imagine life without him’

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