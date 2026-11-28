Amy Mitchell is back in Walford, but hiding her return from dad Jack in EastEnders spoilers. She’s also still keeping what she did to Craig a secret – but she’s starting to crumble and soon Sean is forced to intervene…

Elsewhere, Ravi plans to depart Walford for good, but soon an unexpected development stops him in his tracks. What has happened now?

And Nicola remains at war with her family. Linda is caught in the middle of it and Gemma makes it worse.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers for December 7-11.

Sean is shocked when Amy comes back in EastEnders spoilers (Credit: BBC)

1. Amy makes a surprise return

Sean is shocked to see Amy back in the Square. However, he is thrown when she insists she doesn’t want Jack to know she’s back.

Determined to help Amy, who is clearly still haunted by what happened with Craig, Sean encourages her to open up about what went on between them. Eventually she slowly starts to lower her guard. But will she reveal all?

It’s hard for Amy as she hides from her family (Credit: BBC)

2. Amy struggles to cope in EastEnders spoilers

Still hiding from her family, Amy sees Denise arriving home from the hospital from the upstairs window at The Vic. Amy is overwhelmed after seeing Denise looking so fragile, and despite Sean trying to calm her down, she starts to spiral.

Jack, Sean and Phil argue over Amy (Credit: BBC)

3. Jack discovers the truth

After hearing from Sonia that Amy has left, Jack panics about where his daughter is. In the end, Sean is forced to reveal that she has been staying at The Vic with him. However, when the two head to the pub to see Amy, they are horrified to find she has gone.

Jack and Denise have so much on their plates (Credit: BBC)

4. Linda talks Jack around

As Jack wrestles with what he should do next in the wake of the Amy drama, Denise is struggling with her cancer battle.

Jack doesn’t know how to handle things (Credit: BBC)

She asks to delay her treatment until after Christmas, but will her family support her? Later, Linda gives Jack some advice, which leaves him wondering if he is doing the right thing.

Linda is caught up in the Hawkins family feud in EastEnders spoilers (Credit: BBC)

5. Ned causes more drama as Nicola’s world is shattered

The fallout from Ned’s revelation continues to haunt the Hawkins family, and as tensions remain at an all-time high, Linda finds herself caught in the middle during a hair appointment. As Ned tries to sway the family’s opinion, Nicola is struggling.

Can Nicola and Rose ever put their differences aside? (Credit: BBC)

6. Will Rose forgive in EastEnders spoilers?

It’s the date of what would have been Rose’s wedding anniversary, but there’s drama when the family gather to celebrate. Later, Yolande tries to get through to Rose, encouraging her to open up and make amends with Nicola. But will Rose listen?

Gemma can’t do right for doing wrong (Credit: BBC)

7. Gemma gets on the wrong side of Kim

Trying to do some damage control, Gemma decides to build bridges in the community by launching a Christmas choir. However, she accidentally steps on Kim and Yolande’s toes, not realising they had planned the same thing.

It’s time for Ravi to depart Walford (Credit: BBC)

8. Ravi wants to leave quietly in EastEnders spoilers

Ravi, Nugget and Avani get ready to leave Walford, but Ravi’s attempts to leave quietly fail when Ash, Vinny and Zack hear of his plans. Soon his friends and family gather for a proper farewell… and Ravi looks forward to a fresh start with his family.

Ravi is stopped – but what by? (Credit: BBC)

9. Will Ravi get away?

As Ravi and his kids make their final preparations to leave the Square, their departure soon takes an unexpected turn. But what has happened to stop them in their tracks? And are they still leaving?

Will Phil make it in time to play Santa in EastEnders? (Credit: BBC)

10. Santa goes AWOL

Sharon and Linda are left in charge of entertaining the kids at the Christmas grotto when Santa Phil is a no-show. Thankfully Billy returns just in the nick of time and steps in to play Father Christmas instead.

Billy and Honey are back together at last (Credit: BBC)

11. Billy and Honey are reunited

Billy is thrilled to be reunited with Honey after months apart, and they head home together. With still no sign of Phil, Patrick is forced to take on the job of being Santa for the children.

Peter is spoiled by Lauren (Credit: BBC)

12. Lauren covers her guilt

Peter’s birthday gets off to a rocky start. But soon Lauren turns things around with a huge surprise of her own. Is she just going overboard to cover her guilt, though?

Read more: EastEnders cast shake up 2026 – who’s leaving, joining and returning?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Friday on BBC One at 7.30pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!