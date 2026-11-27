Atomic Kitten star Natasha Hamilton has revealed she has become a grandmother.

The 44-year-old shared the family update on The Game – Next Chapter podcast during a conversation about the different roles in her life.

Natasha welcomed her fifth child, daughter Kitty Iris Gay, in August 2023. Kitty is her first child with husband Charles Gay.

Natasha revealed she’s a grandmother (Credit: The Game – Next Chapter / YouTube)

Natasha Hamilton on becoming a grandmother

The Atomic Kitten singer included the news as she described how her identity stretches beyond her work as an artist.

She said: “I’m 44, I’m still young but I’m also a nan. I’m an artist and I’m this and I’m that.”

Her sons are Josh, 24, Harry, 21, and Alfie, 16. She also has two younger children.

Natasha is now a grandmother while parenting children at very different stages of their lives, from her adult sons to her youngest daughter.

The announcement comes three years after Natasha shared Kitty’s arrival on Instagram, expressing her happiness and describing her family as complete.

She and Charles married in 2021, before welcoming their daughter two years later. Kitty’s name paid tribute to Natasha’s and Charles’s grandmothers, giving it a personal connection to both sides of the family.

Natasha has five children (Credit: Alan West/Hogan Media/Shutterstock)

Natasha Hamilton’s reflections on motherhood

Natasha has previously spoken about the gap between how she imagined family life and how it turned out.

During a Sunday Brunch appearance, she addressed criticism over having five children with five different fathers. She said that was not the life she had originally envisaged.

However, she made clear she did not regret her decisions. She spoke about making the choices she believed were best for her children and their happiness.

Her comments on The Game – Next Chapter touched on another part of that changing identity: the things she still wants to experience herself.

Alongside revealing she is a grandmother, Natasha reflected on the difficulty of defining herself through one role. Her conversation moved from the labels attached to her towards the ambitions she is now acting on.

She said: “Who am I? It all gets mixed up sometimes. The things I haven’t done that I’ve always wanted to do, I’m doing.”

Read more: Atomic Kitten’s Natasha Hamilton recalls terrifying moment she was accidentally ‘stabbed’ on stage while pregnant

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