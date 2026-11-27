Gordon Ramsay’s new Top Gear job could mean more to him than a Michelin star, a friend has claimed.

The 60-year-old’s move into motoring television fulfils a childhood ambition, a source told The Sun. They described the presenting role as something far more personal than another television booking.

Gordon already has experience of the programme from the other side of the interview. He appeared as a guest three times, in 2002, 2006 and 2017.

Gordon is the new host of Top Gear, airing in 2028 (Credit: BBC)

Why Gordon Ramsay’s Top Gear role reportedly means so much

Gordon has previously traced his passion for cars to childhood, when he lived a field away from Silverstone.

Explaining the appeal of the presenting job, the friend said: “This is genuinely a dream job for him. He’s spent years collecting incredible motors, following racing and immersing himself in that world. To now be fronting one of the biggest motoring shows on television is a huge moment.

“This is might even be bigger than a Michelin star for him, because it’s really his childhood dream. His love of cars goes right back to when he was a little boy.”

The paper added that Gordon’s interest extends beyond owning expensive cars. The friend described an enthusiasm for their engineering, design and performance, alongside a detailed knowledge of his collection.

Ferraris and Aston Martins are particular favourites, they said. Crucially, the friend characterised him as someone who enjoys driving his cars and understanding them, rather than simply putting them on display.

His garage reportedly includes a Porsche 918 Spyder and a McLaren Senna. There is a film connection, too: his collection includes a Land Rover Defender SVX from the James Bond film Spectre.

ED! has contacted Gordon’s representatives for comment.

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When Gordon Ramsay’s Top Gear will return

Filming on the revamped BBC programme is due to begin in 2027, ahead of its planned return to screens in 2028.

Gordon will lead a new presenting team, although the identities of his fellow hosts have yet to be announced.

The programme was rested following Freddie Flintoff’s crash while filming in December 2022. Its revival will therefore mark a new chapter with a different lead presenter.

Gordon has said he wants to introduce renewed energy and ambition while keeping the programme entertaining, unpredictable and with a measure of chaos.

Read more: Richard Hammond speaks out as Gordon Ramsay is named as new Top Gear host amid fan backlash

Top Gear returns to the BBC in 2028.

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