Toyah Willcox has taken aim at the Strictly Come Dancing judges, alleging that she was subjected to “appalling” treatment on the BBC dance show.

The singer, 68, took to the ballroom back in 2024 with professional dancer Neil Jones. However, her Strictly journey came to an end just three weeks into the competition.

Two years on, Toyah has opened up about her time on the programme. She accused the judges of having a “two-tier judging system”.

During an appearance on the Michelle Ford Interviews podcast, Toyah admitted that her stint on the show had put her sanity to the test. And while she spoke fondly of the backstage team, it was a very different story when it came to the judges.

Toyah Willcox has discussed her Strictly experience (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly Come Dancing star Toyah Willcox blasts judges over treatment

While there were plenty of aspects of Strictly that Toyah enjoyed, the singer made her feelings about the judges crystal clear.

“I think I was treated appallingly,” she said.

She added: “I loved the experience, I loved the training and loved the professional dancers. But on live TV, I was treated appallingly. I thought the judges were appalling. I thought they had a two-tier judging system.”

Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke were the four judges on the panel when Toyah took part in the competition in 2024.

During Movie Week, Toyah and Neil failed to impress with their Little Mermaid-inspired samba. They picked up a score of just 15 out of 40.

Their time on the show was cut short after they went up against former footballer Paul Merson and his dance partner Karen Hauer in the dance-off.

Why Toyah didn’t speak out during her Strictly stint

Although Toyah was unhappy with the way she felt she was being treated, she decided against speaking out while competing on the show.

She said: “But I just kept quiet. Because I know if a woman complains, you will become invisible. You’re hysterical.”

Toyah accused the judges of a “two-tier judging system” (Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston/BBC Creative)

Toyah shares her love for the Strictly team

However, it certainly wasn’t all bad for Toyah during her time on the BBC favourite.

As well as thoroughly enjoying her time in the training room, the singer considers the professional dancers friends. She also had lovely things to say about the show’s producers, floor staff, creatives, designers and those responsible for making the costumes.

“It’s a wonderful, wonderful family,” she said.

Read more: Amy Dowden and Neil Jones break silence on ‘uncomfortable’ Strictly moment

Strictly isn’t Toyah’s only experience of reality TV, of course. The singer headed into the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle in 2003.

Drawing comparisons between the two programmes, Toyah credited the ITV show with getting the fun element right by entertaining audiences with celebrities attempting extraordinary challenges.

Summing up her feelings, the singer added: “I believe friendship, love and loyalty is far stronger than attacking people.”

The BBC has been approached for comment regarding Toyah’s allegations.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday, November 28 from 6.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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