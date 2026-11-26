In a sweet Instagram post, Holly Ramsay and her husband Adam Peaty have announced the birth of their first child together.

The couple announced the news on Instagram, sharing a couple of photographs of their daughter. Her father, Gordon Ramsay, also shared the news on his Instagram account on Thursday.

Their new arrival comes almost a year after their December 2025 wedding. They announced Holly’s pregnancy in June.

On Instagram on Thursday, Holly, 26, and Adam, 31, shared a couple of pictures to announce their daughter’s arrival. The first showed Holly in a hospital bed as she held her daughter.

The second showed Olympic swimmer Adam holding his little girl while wearing scrubs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Ramsay-Peaty (@hollyramsaypeaty)

Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty reveal their baby daughter’s name

The couple have named their daughter Daphne June Ramsay-Peaty. Their announcement gave her birth date as November 25, 2026.

Alongside the photos, they wrote: “You’ll forever be our beautiful baby girl and George’s baby sister. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses and midwives who made sure we were safe, healthy and happy – we will forever be grateful.”

Daphne is Holly’s first child. Adam also has a son, George, who was born in 2020.

Holly’s father, Gordon Ramsay, had already shared his preferred grandfather name, saying he wanted his first grandchild to call him “Papa G”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram)

Gordon Ramsay speaks out on becoming a grandfather

On his Instagram account, Gordon shared a photo of Holly, Adam and their baby girl seemingly moments after the birth.

He gushed: “Welcome Miss Daphne. Congratulations to Adam and Holly and thank you for the perfect early Christmas present. Grandpa and grandma finally.”

Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty have welcomed their first baby, a daughter (Credit: Aaron Parfitt)

Fans congratulate Adam and Holly on their daughter’s arrival

The couple’s followers congratulated them on their bundle of joy. One person said: “Daphne June!!! I love the name!!! Congratulations you two!!”

Another wrote: “Congratulations to you both and welcome beautiful Daphne. George will be a special big brother.”

A third commented: “Enormous congratulations and welcome to babe Daphne.”

Adam Peaty’s reported family rift

The birth announcement comes against the backdrop of Adam’s reported family rift.

According to reports, his sister Bethany was the only member of his family to attend the couple’s wedding. However, Adam and Bethany are reportedly now no longer in contact.

Read more: Gordon Ramsay’s exciting update on his pregnant daughter Holly’s ‘due date’ in public speech

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