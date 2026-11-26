Wayne Rooney has revealed he and Coleen babysat Brooklyn Beckham while his England teammates headed out drinking in Sardinia.

The 41-year-old shared the memory on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on Wednesday, November 25.

He also spoke warmly about Sir David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, recalling an invitation to their home.

David and Wayne met when Wayne was a teenager (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Wayne Rooney recalls friendship with David and Victoria Beckham

A dinner party offered a glimpse into Wayne’s friendship with David beyond the football pitch. He remembered being among a small group of players invited to their home.

Wayne told his campmates: “I remember he put on a dinner party, and he only invited like four players from the squad.

“One was me – I was like 19. He asked me to go and invited me to Beckingham Palace to get food there.”

His verdict on Victoria was equally affectionate. Asked about the Spice Girls star, he said: “Brilliant, I loved her!”

The conversation followed Joanna Page asking Wayne about his football career. He made his England debut in 2003, aged 17.

“I was the youngest who’d ever played for England,” he recalled.

Wayne also praised Steven Gerrard before turning to David: “He was brilliant with me, David Beckham was brilliant as well.”

But being so young meant Wayne couldn’t always join the other players at bars and clubs. During their trip to Sardinia, he and Coleen took on babysitting duties instead.

He explained: “We went to Sardinia and all the team went out for drinks and I was too young, so me and Coleen stayed in and babysat him! Babysitting Brooklyn!”

Wayne’s comments come amid the Beckham family feud (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Brooklyn Beckham’s family feud

Wayne’s memories come amid the public fallout between Brooklyn and his parents, David and Victoria.

Brooklyn publicly cut ties with them in a January Instagram statement, accusing his parents of controlling behaviour. The dispute has also involved commercial rights to his name.

The Daily Mail reported in November 2026 that Brooklyn had taken over the UK trademark for his name, which Victoria had held since 2016.

Wayne and Coleen babysat Brooklyn Beckham (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity’s Rotten Rovers trial

Elsewhere in the episode, Leomie Anderson and Leigh Francis faced The Rotten Rovers, a drinking trial inspired by Coronation Street’s pub.

They tackled 12 drinks, including fermented duck eggs and blended crickets, earning nine stars. Leigh was sick afterwards, while the camp later received a whole crocodile for dinner.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on Thursday, November 26, at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Wayne Rooney on the ‘struggles’ of being deaf in one ear

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