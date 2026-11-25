Russell Brand’s wife Laura has reportedly visited him in prison with their children as an investigation into his YouTube message continues.

The Sun reports that the 39-year-old was photographed at HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire on Wednesday, November 25.

The visit follows Laura’s pledge to honour prison staff’s rules after she read out a statement from her husband on his YouTube channel.

The publication added that the couple’s bodyguard, Joe McCann, accompanied her for the supervised visit.

Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months on November 9 for rape and three sexual assaults.

He was moved from HMP Wandsworth in London to the Category C prison in Cambridgeshire.

Laura had attended most days of his trial at Southwark Crown Court. The trial had begun in October.

Russell Brand’s wife Laura reportedly visited him in prison (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Russell Brand’s wife Laura makes pledge over prison rules

Laura shared Brand’s message on the couple’s Sunday Service YouTube programme on November 15.

In that statement read out by Laura, Brand maintained his innocence.

The Ministry of Justice asked Google to remove the video. However, the company declined the request after deciding its rules had not been broken.

Meanwhile, when asked about Brand’s message, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “This is clearly appalling, and is being urgently investigated. We expect action to be taken if he’s found to have broken the rules.

“Prisoners are strictly banned from making statements that cause distress to victims, and speaking to the media is only permitted in exceptional circumstances, prisoners cannot get around these rules by having someone else publish their comments.”

Laura addressed the attention surrounding the message in another YouTube video.

She said: “Now I understand the parameters set by the brilliant and professional staff at HMP Littlehey, I will absolutely honour that.”

The 33-minute broadcast also included scripture readings and reflections on faith and hope. Laura ended it with a prayer for her husband.

Russell Brand faces possible prison penalties

The Sun reported that an investigation continues to determine whether Brand broke prison rules when Laura shared his statement online.

Sources claimed that potential penalties include re-categorisation. This could lead to his transfer from Littlehey to a tougher prison.

According to reports, other possible sanctions include barred phone calls and visits, or losing prison privileges.

Read more: Russell Brand ‘kicking off’ after demanding hair loss pills in prison: ‘He’s worried he’s going to lose his hair’

You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.