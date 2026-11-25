John Fury says his son Tyson broke all his ribs during a sparring session when the future boxing champion was just 14.

The father and son recall the encounter in a new Netflix documentary about Tyson’s boxing career.

John says he struggled to walk properly for three weeks after inviting the teenager to show him his punching power.

The film also explores how boxing came to dominate Tyson’s teenage years. By 17, he says he stood 6ft 6 and trained seven days a week.

He explains his approach: “The way my brains works was, put everything you’ve got in and more or don’t even bother.”

For Tyson, that commitment meant sticking with the daily routine. He recalls: “Doing the same thing day in, day out. Over and over and over again. Because that was everything to me.”

Tyson’s new documentary focuses on his life and career (Credit: Netflix)

John Fury recalls the sparring session with son Tyson

John had boxed professionally himself, while Tyson grew up with professional heavyweights and bare-knuckle champions on both sides of his family.

Tyson remembers his dad challenging him to a spar after he expressed an interest in becoming a boxer.

He recalls John telling him: “You wanna be a boxer, do you? Come on, have a spar with me, then.”

Tyson says his father put on his gloves and encouraged him to punch as hard as possible.

John remembers the aftermath: “Ribs broke, couldn’t walk properly for three weeks. It was the best body shot I ever took in my life.”

For Tyson, the encounter was followed by a trip to his first amateur boxing club. He says he was already convinced he would become heavyweight world champion.

John opened up about the incident (Credit: Netflix)

Tyson Fury’s journey from amateur to champion

He missed out on a place in Team GB’s squad for the 2008 Olympics and turned professional that year.

His first world heavyweight title success came in November 2015, when he beat Wladimir Klitschko in Germany.

The documentary follows his story through to his 2018 draw with Deontay Wilder in a WBC title fight.

When Tyson Fury’s Netflix documentary is released

Tyson Fury premieres on Netflix on Friday, November 27.

That places its release ahead of his next fight, against Anthony Joshua in Cardiff on December 11.

Read more: Paris Fury reveals husband Tyson’s schizophrenia diagnosis as boxer admits ‘words can’t explain the darkness I was in’

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