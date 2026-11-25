Dancing With The Stars champion Ezra Frech has broken his silence on the moment his prosthetic leg fell off.

He admitted: “I kinda blacked out.”

During the freestyle dance in the final, the athlete and two-time Paralympian thought he would have to do the rest of the routine without his leg when it came off.

His dance partner Daniella Karagach told him to put his leg back on while they were performing.

Ezra Frech won Dancing With The Stars with Daniella Karagach (Credit: YouTube/GMA)

Ezra Frech’s prosthetic leg fell off during DWTS performance

Ezra revealed what really happened during the freestyle dance.

He told Good Morning America: “We started our freestyle without the prosthetic, that was a creative choice, and then things went a little off script.

“I wasn’t able to suction my leg on and I knew it wasn’t on. And sometimes when that happens, it’ll re-suction, but it didn’t. It came off. She told me to put it on mid-dance, I kinda blacked out. And then we ended up finishing the dance off.”

Daniella said: “I saw his face, I was like, ‘If I don’t tell him to put his leg on, he’s gonna do the whole dance without it.'”

Ezra agreed: “When it came off, I was like, ‘I’m doing the rest of the dance without my leg on.’ And I heard her go, ‘Put your leg on!'”

Read more: Maura Higgins left ‘crying’ over Shirley Ballas’ public message before DWTS final

In the Dancing With The Stars finale, co-host Alfonso Ribeiro explained to viewers that Ezra’s prosthetic coming off wasn’t part of the routine.

Regardless, they got a perfect score, 90/90, from the judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

When Ezra and Daniella were revealed as the winners, they broke down in tears on air.

“This is the most special moment of my life,” he told the cameras.

Where did everyone come in the Dancing With The Stars final?

Ezra and Daniella came first.

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov placed second.

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold were third.

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik landed in fourth.

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas arrived in fifth.

The Dancing With The Stars finale played out over three hours on ABC and Disney+ on Tuesday, November 24.

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