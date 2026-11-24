Bobby Bones has said he will miss the DWTS finale after injuring his ankle.

The radio host, 46, announced his withdrawal in a TikTok on Monday, November 23, ahead of his planned ballroom return.

“Hey everybody, I got bad news. I hurt my ankle. I can’t dance on Dancing With The Stars,” he said.

He also mentioned having a runny nose while explaining why he would no longer be taking part in the live show.

DWTS’ Bobby Bones’ finale message leaves some commenters doubtful

However, his description of the routine he supposedly had planned prompted some commenters to question whether he was joking.

He said: “I was really looking forward to it ’cause it was gonna be a 17-minute freestyle. I worked so hard on all 17 minutes of flames, tigers.”

Some people responding to the video suggested the announcement was a prank, while others hoped he would still make an appearance.

Other commenters questioned whether Bobby had been scheduled to perform in the first place.

“Why do I feel like this is a prank lol,” one fan said.

“So is this Bobby trolling? Because idk him beyond DWTS, but I don’t buy that he won’t be there or that it was 17 min,” another wrote.

Will Bobby make an appearance tonight? (Credit: Michael McKinney/Shutterstock)

Bobby Bones previously addressed criticism of his DWTS win

Bobby won season 27 of Dancing With The Stars with professional partner Sharna Burgess in 2018.

His victory attracted criticism from viewers who questioned the result after he repeatedly finished at the bottom of the leaderboard.

He revisited that criticism in 2025, saying it was still following him years after his time competing on the programme.

“I had a great attitude. I worked hard, and here we are, like six years later, I’m still catching strays out of nowhere,” he said.

“So I sent the trophy back. They don’t want me to be a part of the show, obviously. So I don’t wanna be somewhere that doesn’t want me to be there.”

When is the Dancing with the Stars finale?

The season 35 finale takes place on Tuesday, November 24, the day after Bobby’s TikTok announcement.

Just days before sharing his withdrawal message, Bobby had told followers he would be dancing during the finale. He said he had been training secretly for the appearance, which he had initially intended to keep as a surprise. At that stage, he had not revealed details of his planned performance. He ended his latest message by thanking people for their support.

Read more: DWTS’ Mark Ballas ‘stressed out’ ahead of finale with Maura Higgins as they share glimpse into rehearsals

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