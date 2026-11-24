Christmas in Walford is never short of drama, and this year the EastEnders Christmas spoilers have revealed that residents of Albert Square are facing a festive season packed with secrets, heartbreak and some potentially explosive revelations.

With Max and Linda’s wedding fast approaching, all eyes are firmly on the couple, but things are far from straightforward.

There’s also the small matter of Linda’s looming exit, leaving fans wondering whether her final Christmas in the Square could bring one last happy ending. And could a familiar face make an unexpected return just when she needs him most?

We are in the unusual position this year to already know what happens at New Year after watching the flashforward episode back in January. But with more questions than ever still bothering fans, it’s finally time for the pieces of the puzzle to fall into place.

As Linda’s exit from the soap looms, will her last Christmas in Albert Square be a happy one?

Here’s everything we know about Christmas spoilers for EastEnders, including all the shocks, exits and twists.

Linda and Max have booked their wedding day (Credit: BBC)

1. Max and Linda’s wedding day arrives with a twist

We already know that Linda and Max’s wedding is booked for New Year’s Day. This seems to confirm that Linda is the flashforward bride. But longtime fans of the soap will know that New Year’s Day holds a special place in Linda’s heart, and not just because it is the start of a new year.

Mick and Linda famously tied the knot on New Year’s Day 2016, meaning Linda is set to be haunted by memories of her ‘late’ husband as she marries Max.

Viewers know that Max has told Linda his most sickening lie yet, claiming that Mick was in the coffin that Janine had cremated a few weeks ago. But surely he won’t be able to keep this lie secret for much longer?

In a special Christmas preview, the BBC has confirmed things won’t be running smoothly for Max. “As Christmas arrives in Walford, and with wedding bells drawing nearer, the shadow hanging over Max Branning threatens to shatter everything he and Linda have fought so hard to rebuild.”

Could Mick come back as a special Christmas gift to us all?! (Credit: BBC)

2. Mick returns to Walford?

There’s only one thing that EastEnders fans want for Christmas, and that’s for Mick to come back to Walford and claim his one true love, Linda.

At the moment, Linda thinks Mick is dead. And, because of Max’s unthinkable lie, she also believes that Mick spent the last few years of his life down the road without getting in touch.

However, there have been rumours of secret wedding filming being done under the cover of darkness, with windows of the church covered to stop any spoilers being revealed. Could that be because Danny Dyer really is back as Mick?

EastEnders spoilers certainly hint that way. “It’s Linda Carter’s last Christmas on Albert Square, but not every surprise comes with a bow,” teases the BBC.

“Beneath the festive cheer, secrets, lies and long-awaited answers are waiting to be unwrapped.” Could the surprise without a bow be Mick?!

Will Lauren and Oscar live to see 2027? (Credit: BBC)

3. Lauren and Oscar’s fate is revealed

One of the biggest questions EastEnders fans have been asking all year is who is the flashforward gunman?

Wild theories have been shared throughout the year, with Cindy, Ravi, Alfie and even Tim, who Max kidnapped earlier this year, all being suggested. However, the true identity remains a mystery – at the moment, we don’t even know if they’re male or female. In the flashforward, Max was asked to choose between Oscar and Lauren as the pair were held at gunpoint. But will either of them die?

The EastEnders festive preview has revealed that we will finally get the answers to the questions we have spent all year pondering. “The New Year brings long-awaited answers as the events first glimpsed in the flashforward finally unfold,” it reads.

“Max’s actions have left their mark across Walford this year, and when the moment of reckoning arrives, he finds himself at the centre of an explosive chain of events. Lives hang in the balance, and the consequences will be far-reaching.”

Denise has had enough (Credit: BBC)

4. Denise makes a heartbreaking decision

Denise has been through her toughest year yet after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia in May. However, she is still battling the illness, and her strength is wearing thin. In the EastEnders Christmas trailer, she is seen telling her family that she can’t take the gruelling treatment any longer. She then heartbreakingly explains that she has told doctors she wants to stop.

In the trailer, Denise’s family react in horror to her news. But will they manage to convince her to change her mind?

Jack, Sean and Phil mean business (Credit: BBC)

5. EastEnders Christmas spoilers: Craig’s fate is revealed

It has been weeks since Amy killed Craig in self-defence and left him lying on the bathroom floor. And, as far as we know, he’s still there!

Many fans have predicted there will be a twist in this story and that Craig isn’t actually dead. But the winter trailer shows Jack, Phil and Sean all dressed in black, standing outside what looks like Amy and Craig’s B&B door.

Will they go in to dispose of Craig’s body to protect Amy and find him gone?

Kat is still looking for answers surrounding Zoe’s death (Credit: BBC)

6. Kat gets her revenge in EastEnders Christmas spoilers

Another Christmas cliffhanger that ties into Max getting his comeuppance is Kat’s need for revenge. She is still looking for the man who left Zoe to die, and Max has been keeping his secret hidden.

The Christmas trailer sees Kat telling Alfie that she ‘wants him dead’ and we can only assume she is talking about Max. But will Kat get her Christmas wish?

Between Linda’s emotional wedding, the possibility of Mick’s return, Denise’s devastating decision and the mysteries surrounding Lauren, Oscar and Craig, there’s certainly no shortage of drama ahead.

And with the New Year flashforward finally set to make sense, Max could find himself facing the consequences of his actions in a way he never expected.

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns