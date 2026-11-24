Prince William was mistakenly called Prince Harry during a live Sky News report about his first official visit to 10 Downing Street.

Reporter Lucy Marley mixed up the brothers while discussing William’s work to tackle homelessness. The subject was among the shared priorities discussed during his meeting with Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

The Prince of Wales’s visit brought handshakes and photographs outside Number 10. But Lucy’s account of his charity work caught viewers’ attention for a different reason.

The report was about Prince William meeting with the Prime Minister (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Prince William’s first official Downing Street visit

Elsewhere in the broadcast, Lucy described William’s arrival and explained the significance of the meeting.

She said: “Homelessness is a cause very close to both men’s hearts. When the two met, Prince William made his way up 10 Downing Street. It was all smiles and handshakes as they posed outside for pictures.

“This is Prince William’s first official visit to 10 Downing Street. It’s expected that the future head of state meets the prime minister once a year. Prince William hosted Keir Starmer, when he was Prime Minister, at Kensington Palace back in 2025.”

The engagement was William’s first official appearance since returning from India, where he and Princess Kate attended his Earthshot Prize Awards.

In a social media post after the meeting, the prime minister said it had been “a pleasure to meet their Royal Highnesses”. He also praised the Earthshot Prize for “showcasing Indian ingenuity in addressing global environmental challenges”.

The reporter accidentally called him Harry (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sky News reporter calls Prince William Harry

The name mix-up came as Lucy outlined the Labour leader’s pledge to end homelessness after taking office.

“Andy Burnham, when he came into Number 10 Downing Street. It was his first pledge. He said he wanted to end homelessness,” she said.

She continued: “And of course, Prince Harry, he has been a massive advocate for ending rough sleeping and launched his charity Homewards in 2023 with his wife, Princess Catherine.”

Lucy was referring to William, rather than Harry, when describing the royal’s work and the launch of Homewards.

Viewers immediately picked up on the mistake, with each suggesting that Harry was occupying the media’s thoughts.

One wrote: “Prince Harry is all the media think about. All of them have Harry on their minds.”

Another commented: “How can they mix up Prince Harry and William? That’s because the BM is constantly thinking about Prince Harry.”

A third added: “Everyone has Prince Harry on the brain!”

A fourth said: “They’re all obsessed with Harry.”

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