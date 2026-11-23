Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi offered his support to Princess Kate after the announcement of her cancer documentary.

The 44-year-old Princess of Wales has filmed a documentary, Heal, to share her experience of having cancer.

Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo sends message to Princess of Wales

Over the weekend, the emotional trailer was posted on her Instagram that she shares with Prince William.

Edoardo showed his close bond with the royal. Among the supportive comments, he shared three bandaged heart emojis beneath the Instagram post.

Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi showed support to Princess Kate (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

What is Princess Kate’s documentary Heal about?

In the documentary Heal, Princess Kate revealed that “cancer does change you”.

“It changes your body, it changes you physically – but there is a much, much deeper part to what a cancer diagnosis shifts in you,” she said.

The documentary includes footage of Kate taking part in the National Three Peaks Challenge. She climbed the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales to support The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

“It’s clear we’re not meant to carry life’s challenges alone,” she also said.

Read more: Princess Kate pays sweet tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as she makes stunning entrance at Earthshot Awards

In another revealing moment, she shared: “Often it is through pain that we realise there is a greater beauty that lies beyond that.”

The synopsis of the documentary reads: “Introducing Heal, a deeply personal new documentary from The Princess of Wales, exploring life beyond diagnosis and the many ways people find comfort, strength and hope in the face of serious illness.

“Through this documentary, The Princess hopes to help others navigate diagnosis, recovery and life beyond cancer and transform access to holistic cancer care which supports wellbeing, resilience and quality of life during and after diagnosis.

“All funds received through the documentary’s distribution have been directed to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity to help people living with and beyond cancer.”

Princess Kate has filmed documentary Heal (Credit: YouTube/The Prince and Princess of Wales)

Princess Kate’s cancer journey

Kate never revealed the type of cancer she faced. She told the world she had cancer in March 2024 and that she was having chemotherapy.

It came after she underwent abdominal surgery in January 2024.

At the time, she said: “However tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

By January 2025, Kate revealed she was in remission.

The Princess of Wales’ documentary will air on BBC One on November 29.

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