Brooklyn Beckham has been criticised on social media as people accused him of snubbing his famous parents in a new interview.

The eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham gushed over his wife Nicola Peltz, saying: “I wouldn’t be where I am today with my hot sauce, if it wasn’t for her.”

However, people on social media appeared to take issue with 27-year-old Brooklyn not mentioning his parents in reference to his success and only praising his wife. People online accused him of ignoring David and Victoria.

Among the Instagram comments, one person wrote: “It’s his parents who deserve the credit for getting him to where he is today! It’s brand name Beckham, not Peltz – let’s be honest!”

Brooklyn went public with the Beckham family feud in January of this year that saw him estranged from his family. He said he didn’t want to reconcile with his parents after claiming they had controlled him for most of his life.

Brooklyn Beckham praised his wife Nicola Peltz for helping him (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Brooklyn Beckham praises his wife Nicola for his success

The aspiring chef and his wife Nicola have remained incredibly supportive of each other in the public eye.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in a new chat, Brooklyn shared how the couple champion each other’s successes.

The reporter asked: “Nicola has been very open about the pressures of being in this world. How do you show up for her and vice versa?”

Read more: Brooklyn Beckham ‘trying to get attention’ from wife Nicola Peltz as he’s ‘sidelined’ in now-deleted Halloween photo with Damian Hurley

He responded: “We’re each other’s biggest fan. I wouldn’t be where I am today, you know, with my hot sauce, if it wasn’t for her.

“I created the recipe with her one night five years ago when we were both drunk. So, you know, we both show up for each other.”

David and Victoria Beckham have four children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Brooklyn accused of ‘ignoring’ his famous parents

The Instagram video was flooded with comments claiming Brooklyn was where he was because of his mum and dad.

One person wrote: “Never forget the woman who carried you for nine months, endured the pain of childbirth, and gave you life. Without her, you wouldn’t even have the chance to see this world.”

Another wrote: “He wouldn’t be anywhere without his parents! That is a fact.”

A person wrote: “He wouldn’t be where is without his family… without the Beckham name privilege. What does this young man think he’d be doing now now???”

Another wrote: “He unfortunately denies that it’s his last name that brought his hot sauce into the spotlight.”

Someone wrote: “They are who they are, and where they are because of their parents. Facts!”

A person wrote: “Think he got his words mucked up. He wouldn’t be where he is today without his parents. Let’s face it if he wasn’t a Beckham they would never have been introduced and she certainly wouldn’t have given him the time of day!”

Not everyone felt the same. One fan wrote: “It’s so crazy how people have been bullying Nicola non-stop. Thank God she has a partner like Brooklyn. Nicola, she’s so sweet! She has saved a lot of dogs. May God keep protecting you guys.”

Another person wrote: “It is so lovely to see how much they support each other wishing you both lots more happiness and success.”

ED! has reached out to Brooklyn Beckham’s representatives for further comment.

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