Brooklyn Beckham’s Halloween poses with Nicola Peltz have prompted an analyst’s claim of an imbalance in their camera-ready displays.

Judi James offered her interpretation to MailOnline, focusing on the way the couple posed alongside friend Damian Hurley.

The photo showed Damian with his arm around Nicola’s waist as Brooklyn stood alongside them.

Brooklyn has reportedly deleted the photo from his Instagram post after he was mocked by fans for looking like a “spare part”.

A body language expert has weighed in on Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s relationship (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s anniversary messages

Recently, Brooklyn, 27, and Nicola, 31, posted separate Instagram messages celebrating their relationship.

Brooklyn described his wife as his best friend and the most important person in his life. He also shared a photograph of himself kissing her cheek, alongside images of flowers and a handwritten love letter.

Nicola’s message was affectionate too, celebrating his letters and their morning coffees with their dogs. She expressed her love for him and said those feelings continued to grow.

Those tributes offer the couple’s own public expressions of affection alongside an outsider’s reading of their Halloween pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DAMIAN HURLEY (@damianhurley1)

What Judi James noticed in the Halloween photographs

For Halloween, Brooklyn dressed as Superman, while Nicola chose Catwoman, complete with a bullwhip.

Damian wore leather too, giving his outfit a closer visual connection to Nicola’s in the group shots.

Judi’s assessment centred on the contrast between Brooklyn looking towards his wife and Nicola facing the camera. She highlighted their hand placement in one pose.

She said: “He has both hands on her: she just allows one arm to dangle by her side.”

Judi also interpreted Nicola and Damian’s linked poses as leaving Brooklyn visually separate from them.

She said: “Brooklyn appears to find himself relegated to the role of a ‘visual spare part’ which could be why he seems to be doing everything he can to court and pander to Nicola and try to retrieve some signals of attention from her in other photos.

“Brooklyn’s weak, puppy-ish smile suggests a compliant approach to being sidelined here but the way he stuffs his hand into his pocket, which should be totally out of character for any Superman tribute act, hints at a desire to hide.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham

Brooklyn and Nicola’s Halloween connection

The Halloween setting also has a connection to their relationship, beyond this year’s costumes.

Brooklyn and Nicola reportedly reconnected at Leonardo DiCaprio’s Halloween party in Los Angeles in 2019. They had previously been introduced at Coachella in 2017.

Read more: Elton John and David Furnish accused of ‘siding with Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz’ amid family feud

Their recent tributes marked seven years since the start of their romance, rather than their wedding anniversary.

The couple married in April 2022 and renewed their vows in August 2025.

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