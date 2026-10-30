Brooklyn Beckham calls Nicola Peltz ‘the most important person in my life’ amid family feud

Brooklyn Beckham gushed that his wife Nicola Peltz is his “whole world” as the couple celebrated a special anniversary.

It comes days after their trip to Venice with Elton John and David Furnish.

Brooklyn and Nicola marked seven years as a couple, with a series of romantic pictures and an accompanying Instagram caption.

Their romance goes back to when they were reportedly reunited at Leonardo DiCaprio’s Halloween party in Los Angeles in 2019.

David and Victoria’s eldest son said Nicola was “the most important person in my life” and he expressed his desire to spend the rest of his life with her.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz paid tribute to each other (Credit: Francesca Vieceli/IPA/INSTARimages)

Brooklyn Beckham says Nicola is ‘my whole world’

He wrote on Instagram: “My beautiful Nicola, you mean absolutely everything to me. You’re my whole world, my best friend, and the most important person in my life. I’m so lucky I get to love you and spend forever by your side. I love you more than words could ever explain.”

Nicola responded in the comments: “I more than love you!! My forever and ever!!”

In an equally devoted and separate Instagram post, Nicola said she loved her husband with her “entire soul”.

She wrote on Instagram: “Happy anniversary my love, my best friend, my everything. I can’t believe it’s been 7 years by your side. I wouldn’t wish for it any other way, I love you with my entire soul. I adore your love letters and morning coffees with our puppies. Please never change, I fall harder for you everyday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham’s relationship history

Their romance started in 2019 but Brooklyn and Nicola had first set their sights on each other at Coachella in 2017.

It was something of a whirlwind as the couple were married in April 2022 at her family’s estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

They renewed their vows just three years later in August 2025, without his famous parents or family present.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nicola peltz beckham (@nicolapeltzbeckham)

The Beckham family fallout

Brooklyn went public with his family fallout in a social media post in January this year.

He made a series of claims about his family, including that his mum allegedly hijacked his first dance at his wedding in 2022.

Brooklyn wrote on Instagram: “I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private.

“Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.

“I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

His mum Victoria spoke out for the first time in April, with only love for Brooklyn.

She told The Wall Street Journal: “We love our children so much.

“We’ve always tried to be the best parents that we can be. And you know, we’ve been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we’ve ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children.”

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