Elton John and David Furnish accused of ‘siding with Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz’ amid family feud

Some fans were left questioning whether Sir Elton John and David Furnish had picked Brooklyn’s side in the Beckham family feud.

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham joined the couple on their glorious getaway to Venice with their celebrity pals to celebrate David’s 64th birthday. Elton and David are Brooklyn’s godparents.

They shared a slew of glamorous photographs from the occasion. These included Nicola and Brooklyn sharing a sweet kiss in a church and a brief clip of them touring Venice’s canals in a boat.

Alongside the photographs, Nicola wrote on Instagram: “Truly the most unforgettable weekend celebrating the kindest and chicest, one and only @davidfurnish. Happy birthday!! I love you so much and feel so blessed to have you in our lives. you make everything so much brighter! I hope all your wishes come true and I will forever in awe of you!”

David responded beneath in the comments: “Thank you so much for joining us. It was an epic weekend – made even more special by your gorgeous presence. Love you and Brooklyn so much.”

Brooklyn Beckham cuddles up to Nicola Peltz. (Credit: Shutterstock / SplashNews.com)

Fans question if Elton John and David Furnish have taken Brooklyn’s side

The photographs prompted fans to share a series of questions about whether Elton and David had “sided” with Brooklyn and Nicola, over their long-time friends David and Victoria.

Among the comments, one fan wrote: “We’re VB and DB invited? I thought they too were friends with Elton J and David F? Have they picked a side?”

Another questioned: “Isn’t that Victoria’s friend?”

A fan added: “Imagine hanging out with your parents’ friends after you’ve fallen out with your parents.”

Someone else said: “I thought they were Victoria & David’s friends?”

And another said: “But you don’t have the Beckham family in the list.”

One person said: “Confused.com ……thought Elton was besties with Victoria and David.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nicola peltz beckham (@nicolapeltzbeckham)



Elton John’s relationship with the Beckhams

This summer, Nicola and Brooklyn joined Elton and David in the South of France.

Elton and the Beckhams go way back, having known each other for more than 30 years.

The former footballer has even affectionately referred to the rockstar as “Uncle Elton”.

David and Victoria chose Elton to be the godparent to sons Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham.

Elton John and David Furnish have been friends with the Beckhams for a long time. (Credit: Lumeimages / SplashNews.com)

The Beckham family feud explained

In January, Brooklyn went public with an extraordinary social media post that laid into his parents.

One of his claims included his mum allegedly hijacking the first dance at his wedding to Nicola.

At the time, he wrote on Instagram: “I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private.

“Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.

“I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

Read more: Brooklyn Beckham addresses trolls with blunt statement after being called out for ‘ridiculous’ recipe

In April, Victoria responded publicly for the first time. She told The Wall Street Journal: “I think that we’ve always – we love our children so much.

“We’ve always tried to be the best parents that we can be. And you know, we’ve been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we’ve ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children.”

ED! has reached out to Elton, David, Nicola, Brooklyn, David and Victoria’s representatives for further comment.

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