Brooklyn Beckham addresses trolls with blunt statement after being called out for ‘ridiculous’ recipe

Brooklyn Beckham has challenged his cooking critics with a sarcastic comment alongside his latest fried chicken sandwich video.

Posting on Instagram on Thursday (Oct 15), the 27-year-old wrote: “Bring it on comments”, adding a laughing emoji.

Some followers answered his sarcasm with laughing emojis. Others praised how appetising the meal looked, following criticism of Brooklyn’s “ridiculous” Guinness stew recipe earlier this week.

“That looks delicious,” one user wrote. “LOOKS UNREAL!!!” another shared.

The new clip showed him preparing the chicken sandwich and chopping vegetables for coleslaw, before making fries.

It wasn’t his first tongue-in-cheek answer to negative feedback, either. Days earlier, Brooklyn had turned to a familiar sitcom character to make his feelings clear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham

Brooklyn Beckham uses Friends meme after pasta criticism

Over the weekend, his pasta tutorial prompted complaints about both the ingredients and the appearance of the finished dish.

Brooklyn responded in the comments with a Friends meme showing Ross Geller making a two-fisted gesture rather than raising a middle finger.

He also explained on his Instagram Story that the pasta was meant to be burnt.

Some supporters agreed, pointing out that adding dry spaghetti directly to the pan gives the dish a charred taste.

Others questioned his use of tomato paste, jarred sauce and ready-prepared garlic. There were also complaints that the spaghetti looked undercooked.

But the verdict wasn’t unanimous, with several followers defending both the meal and Brooklyn’s right to share his cooking.

One supporter wrote: “Not gonna lie Brooklyn, that looks damn tasty.”

Brooklyn’s cooking videos have caused backlash (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Brooklyn Beckham’s stew sparks debate over cooking methods

The stew video brought a different complaint: some viewers thought he had made a straightforward meal unnecessarily complicated.

Brooklyn chopped meat and vegetables before putting them into a saucepan, while cooking potatoes separately.

One commenter suggested putting the ingredients into a slow cooker instead, then making mashed potatoes to serve alongside it.

Another dismissed his efforts: “Very basic cooking, not a chef. A cook.”

His earlier recipes have attracted scrutiny too. A protein pizza featured his own hot sauce brand, Cloud 23.

Meanwhile, a pasta video filmed on a yacht showed him collecting seawater in a saucepan to cook with.

That clip was originally shared last year before being reposted to TikTok in August, attracting another round of criticism.

Away from the kitchen, Brooklyn is estranged from his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

In January, he accused them of trying to disrupt his wedding to Nicola Peltz and control him.

Read more: Brooklyn Beckham to ‘outshine’ his parents as father-in-law ‘has his best interests at heart’: ‘He and Nicola could be America’s next huge power couple’

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