Victoria and David Beckham ‘trying to learn from mistakes they may have made with Brooklyn’ as Romeo faces backlash from gay acting role

Romeo Beckham’s first film trailer has drawn criticism over his casting, alongside support for his acting debut. However, his parents Victoria and David are reportedly proud of him.

The 24-year-old shares a kiss with co-star Paul Kircher in Forty Love. The French tennis romance puts their characters’ growing attraction at the heart of a competitive sporting rivalry.

But the reaction hasn’t all been about the on-screen chemistry.

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Romeo Beckham’s Forty Love casting divides opinion

Romeo’s move into acting and whether his family connections helped him were part of the immediate reaction to the trailer.

One commenter asked: “Did he train at RADA (Royal Academy of Dramatic Art)? Or a nepo actor?”

“I wonder how he got that role!” another person shared.

“Nepo brats,” a third insisted.

However, Heat cites a June report that Romeo took acting lessons to build his confidence. A source quoted in that earlier report praised his work and suggested further roles could follow.

Other commenters were much more enthusiastic about the trailer’s romantic storyline. One wrote: “Close enough, welcome back Challengers in a Heated Rivalry.”

There was support closer to home, too. Romeo’s girlfriend Kim Turnbull posted crown and trophy emojis, while family friend Gordon Ramsay offered congratulations.

He wrote: “Congrats, Romeo, well done.”

David and Victoria are ‘proud’ of Romeo (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What is Romeo Beckham’s film Forty Love about?

Paul, also 24, plays young tennis player Sacha, with Romeo appearing as a new rival who catches his attention.

Their relationship moves between hostility and attraction. Alongside the kiss, the trailer shows the pair lying in bed together as their rivalry takes a romantic turn.

Fashion photographer Pierre-Ange Carlotti wrote and directed the drama. Producer Hugo Sélignac described a romantic coming-of-age story exploring the demands of elite sport and the emotions beneath the surface.

Forty Love is due to reach French cinemas on November 25, with an international release planned afterwards.

Victoria and David ‘are joking that Romeo could become the new gay icon’

However, despite the backlash, Heat have reportedly been told Victoria and David are “proud” of their son.

“It’s a low-key part, but they are joking that Romeo could become the new gay icon – laughing that he could be following in the same footsteps as his dad in his heyday!” the source continued.

“They have always supported all of their children. And seeing Romeo taking on his first big film is a huge moment for them. They couldn’t be more proud of him and what he has achieved.”

Elsewhere, the source said David and Victoria are happy Romeo is “making a mark.”

“Both Victoria and David are trying to learn their lessons from some of the mistakes they may have made with Brooklyn – to guide them more carefully in their careers as the scrutiny is no longer intense – and not indulging in their every whim,” they added.

Read more: Katherine Ryan reveals Victoria Beckham’s response after calling her a slur: ‘She reached out to me as soon as it happened’

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