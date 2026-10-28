Matt Tebbutt has received messages of support on Instagram after announcing the death of his 17-year-old cat, Mr Boots.

The Saturday Kitchen presenter and his wife Lisa both shared tributes to their much-loved pet on Instagram.

One follower wrote: “Heartbreaking for you all, what a beautiful boy he was.”

Other commenters reflected on how loved Mr Boots had been and the pain of losing a cat. One fan commented: “I’m so sorry. We lost our gorgeous 17 year old Sid two weeks ago. Absolutely heartbreaking.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Tebbutt (@matt.tebbutt)

Matt Tebbutt remembers his cat Mr Boots on Instagram

Matt marked the loss by sharing a collection of photographs of Mr Boots.

One showed the cat relaxing on an outdoor table. Another captured him poking his tongue out while sitting in a cardboard box.

A further picture showed Mr Boots tucked beneath a blanket.

Alongside those everyday moments, Matt paid tribute to the companion he had known for 17 years.

He wrote: “The ever present, wonderful Mr Boots… seventeen years an unfaltering and faithful companion. You will be so sorely missed my friend. Godspeed xx.”

Matt Tebbutt has shared the news of the death of his cat (Credit: Photo by Can Nguyen/Shutterstock)

Matt Tebbutt and Lisa’s family life

The couple have been married for 27 years and generally keep their family life away from the spotlight.

However, Matt has occasionally shared news about their two adult children, daughter Jessie and son Henry.

Jessie, 24, graduated from Goldsmiths University with a first in music. Henry, 22, is a qualified pilot and recently graduated from St Andrews University.

In 2025, Matt also shared an update about Henry’s first solo flight for the Royal Air Force.

Matt has also offered glimpses of married life, including a light-hearted story involving Sir Steve Redgrave.

During a podcast appearance with Sir Steve in 2025, Matt revisited a meeting from before the couple’s wedding.

Read more: Matt Tebbutt U-turns on MasterChef: The Professionals exit as he admits he was ‘really upset’ over axe

Lisa was working in a jewellery shop when Sir Steve visited, and later told Matt about the encounter.

Matt said her admiring description of Sir Steve had stayed with him for decades.

In her tribute to Mr Boots, Lisa included a fond joke about his place in the family’s affections.

She wrote: “Gone now, but will never be forgotten. The most loved cat… and yes, Matt did love Mr Boots more than me and the kids. Because, well, we all loved him very much indeed.”

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