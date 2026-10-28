Dancing With The Stars fans have requested for Shirley Ballas to become a permanent judge on the show.

Shirley, 66, is the head judge on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, but she made a guest appearance on Dancing With The Stars in the US on Tuesday. She has since addressed rumours she could be leaving Strictly.

The judge shook up the Dancing With The Stars ballroom on Horror Movie Night (October 27) as she gave out scores ranging from 4s to 10s.

So much so, people were calling for her to get a full-time position across the pond in the US alongside judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli.

Shirley Ballas impresses with Dancing With The Stars appearance

Among the comments on Instagram, one fan wrote: “Obsessed! We need her full time!”

Another wrote: “They need to bring her back as a permanent judge. We need her!”

Someone else said: “I’d love to see Shirley come back. Zero BS with her.”

Another viewer added: “Dancing With The Stars needs Shirley Ballas. She was fantastic.”

A viewer explained: “Loved that Shirley shook things up tonight! Finally the drama that DWTS has been needing! Of course Shirley isn’t perfect but it has really bothered me how the judges this season have been keeping the scores so close to one another in spite of the clear difference in dance quality of contestants and so many fluff comments. So it’s great to see a judge like Shirley giving constructive criticism and a clear differentiation of scores, I hope she comes back permanently.”

Someone else said: “I absolutely agree and adore her. What a class act.”

Shirley Ballas is also a judge on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

Shirley Ballas defends her scoring on Dancing With The Stars

Shirley defended her “tough” judging when she was questioned about it behind the scenes of the show.

She told Good Morning America: “I always believe whatever is in my heart I have to put forward. And there is always a place for somebody to grow. So if you’re giving out 10s every week, where are they going to grow to?

“So I like to give them hope and to give them a good understanding about the level to my experienced eye to where they’re at. I’m not very good at doing fluff. It’s very straight down the line.”

Shirley Ballas isn’t quitting Strictly Come Dancing

It comes after Shirley ruled out leaving Strictly Come Dancing after almost 10 years on the BBC show.

She told Prima magazine: “I have an opportunity this year, judging for the first time on Dancing With The Stars for Halloween. So I’ll do Strictly and then I’ll fly over to the US and judge that, then come back again.”

Shirley Ballas won’t quit Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

She added: “So it’s double duty this year. That was a job I’ve always wanted. It’s been on my wish list. I feel that Dancing With The Stars will be a slightly different audience. I think I can probably be more strict.

“It’s going to be very interesting. But I’m 100 per cent not leaving Strictly!”

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing’s Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse ‘at risk of leaving show’

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