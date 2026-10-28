Nick Knowles has shared a heartfelt goodbye to DIY SOS after 27 years, as the BBC prepares to rest the show next year.

The 64-year-old presenter took to Instagram following Tuesday’s final episode, reflecting on the people who made the show so special.

Nick revealed he had been told that any future return would no longer feature whole-house renovations or major charity builds.

He admitted the changes marked “the end of an era”.

Nick Knowles has reflected on the last episode of DIY SOS (Credit: BBC)

Nick Knowles reflects on his time hosting DIY SOS

Nick has spent 27 years working alongside the team on DIY SOS, which launched in 1999. Looking back, he likened their close bond to a family or a band travelling together.

In his touching tribute, Nick celebrated the tradespeople and volunteers who helped transform homes for families and charities over the years. He spoke warmly about their generosity, particularly those who gave up their time despite facing financial struggles themselves.

The presenter also praised the team’s kindness and commitment to putting the needs of families before the demands of making a television programme.

Expressing his gratitude, Nick wrote: “Thank you to every trade, supplier and volunteer. Thank you to the families for sharing.”

Ending his emotional message, Nick said: “There’s plenty more telly to do and shows to make and fun to be had, but there’ll never be anything close to this – and it was always more than just a TV programme.”

In the comment section, fans of the show shared their thoughts. One person commented: “This is a really dreadful decision by the BBC and one I hope is revisited.”

Another wrote: “Terrible decision.”

A third fan said: “Another appalling decision by the BBC.”

Nick Knowles praised those who have worked on DIY SOS (Credit: BBC)

Online campaign launches to save DIY SOS

Supporters aren’t ready to say goodbye, with a campaign to keep DIY SOS on screen already gathering more than 46,000 signatures.

Among those backing the campaign is 38-year-old plasterer Sam Jones, from Walton. He volunteered on the 2025 Children in Need project at The Joshua Tree cancer charity in Cheshire.

Sam also contributed to another DIY SOS renovation in Llanberis, North Wales.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, he explained how rewarding it was to meet families once their renovations were complete. For Sam, the projects weren’t simply about providing a home, but also about restoring hope.

The BBC recently confirmed its decision to rest DIY SOS, explaining: “In light of the BBC’s savings challenges we have taken the decision to rest DIY SOS in 2027.”

Production company South Shore is now set to create a spin-off, provisionally titled DIY SOS Rebuilt My Life.

Read more: Nick Knowles urges viewers to watch DIY SOS amid news the BBC is ‘resting’ the beloved series after 27 years

According to a BBC spokesperson, the new series will “revisit successes from the show’s past”.

The final episode of DIY SOS aired on Tuesday, October 27, featuring a family home transformation in Kidderminster, Worcestershire.

While the programme’s future will look very different, Nick’s farewell makes clear just how much the original format meant to everyone involved.

You can watch DIY SOS on BBC iPlayer.