BBC One has ‘axed’ Nick Knowles’ DIY SOS after 27 years

DIY SOS fans will be gutted to learn that the much-loved TV series has been axed, with BBC One making the disappointing decision to bring its long-running run to an end.

First hitting screens in October 1999, the show has been a fixture on television for 27 years. It transforms homes and community spaces for families and charities facing some of life’s toughest challenges.

What began as a modest programme tackling unfinished and botched DIY jobs eventually evolved into DIY SOS: The Big Build.

The format grew into something much bigger, with presenter Nick Knowles bringing together local tradespeople, suppliers and volunteers to transform the homes of families in desperate need. From making properties wheelchair-accessible to creating life-changing spaces for seriously ill and disabled children and adults, the team has helped make an extraordinary difference to people’s lives.

But now, the BBC has decided to put the brakes on the programme. So, why has DIY SOS been ‘axed’?

Nick Knowles has been the face of DIY SOS for 27 years (Credit: BBC One)

Has DIY SOS been axed?

The BBC has made the controversial decision to axe DIY SOS, The Sun has confirmed. The news is likely to leave the programme’s millions of viewers stunned, with many questioning why such a beloved series is being taken off the air.

According to the tabloid, staff working on the show have been left “devastated” by the decision, with everyone involved, including host Nick Knowles, said to be upset.

The show has helped hundreds of families over nearly three decades. Among its biggest achievements was building a £1million children’s cancer unit in just 12 days.

One source told the newspaper: “It’s a disgusting outrage.”

Why has the BBC axed the Nick Knowles show?

The decision to axe DIY SOS comes as the BBC looks to cut costs. Explaining the move to The Sun, the broadcaster said it was “resting” the series because of “savings challenges”.

The BBC has also confirmed there will be no Big Build for Children in Need this year.

It’s a move that is likely to spark anger among fans, particularly given the show’s record of helping people in desperate circumstances. As one staff member pointed out, the programme has genuinely “helped some of the neediest people in our country”.

A staffer said: “DIY SOS is one of the few shows on television that genuinely represents working-class people.

“Thousands of tradesmen and women offer their time, and often the materials, for free to people in need, even when they’re struggling to make ends meet themselves.”

The BBC has decided to take DIY SOS off our screens (Credit: BBC)

What is the DIY SOS spin-off show?

A BBC spokesman has confirmed that a “DIY SOS spin-off show instead” will take the programme’s place.

The cheaper alternative, DIY SOS Rebuilt My Life, will revisit some of the show’s most successful projects from previous years. However, a BBC insider was less than impressed with the plan, describing it as “just a fancy way to say they’re repeating old episodes”.

They added: “This is the end of DIY SOS as we know it and it is so upsetting.”

How many series are there?

DIY SOS’s current series, its 35th, will now be its last. The show airs on Tuesday nights at 8pm, ahead of Blue Lights.

This week, Nick and his team adapted a Preston bungalow to help severely-disabled Daniel Flemen leave hospital and return home. The emotional episode saw Nick in tears as he questioned whether the enormous project could be completed.

With the pressure mounting, Nick admitted: “The message is coming through loud and clear that actually taking what we’ve done is beyond even our capabilities to get the thing done. I mean, all of the evidence says that I should have said no, other than your heart. And you shouldn’t let your heart rule your head in business, should you?”

Despite his concerns, Nick chose to press ahead. Against the odds, he and the team managed to create a room specially adapted to Daniel’s needs.

Next Tuesday’s episode sees Nick and the team head to North Wales, where they help a family adapt their home for their two children. The project includes making the property suitable for two-year-old Macsen, who has Kabuki syndrome — a rare genetic disorder.

Read more: DIY SOS’s Nick Knowles issues devastating warning to deaf couple after £72,000 botched building job