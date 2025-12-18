Tom Fletcher and son Buzz to release Children in Need song Pudsey’s Thread of Hope

Tom Fletcher is bringing a brand new animation to BBC screens this Christmas – and it’s already shaping up to be one of the most emotional TV moments of the festive schedule.

The McFly star left viewers teary-eyed when he debuted Thread of Hope during this year’s Children in Need Appeal. He also offered a sneak peek at the animated film and performing its title track alongside his son Buzz. Since then, fans have been eager to find out exactly when they can watch the full cartoon – and how to get hold of the song.

With the BBC now confirming broadcast details and Tom announcing a Christmas Eve release for the music, here’s everything you need to know about Thread of Hope, including when it’s on and where you can buy the track.

Tom Fletcher’s animation Thread of Hope will finally air this Christmas (Credit: BBC)

Tom Fletcher’s Thread of Hope: Who is in it?

Thread of Hope is a brand new 25-minute animated film written by Tom Fletcher. The story follows a young boy called Jai as he comes to terms with the death of his father.

On his journey through grief and healing, Jai is guided by Pudsey Bear. Along the way, they meet other children who are connected by a glowing golden thread. According to the synopsis, the story explores “kindness and empowerment” and shows how friendship, courage and love can help children through their darkest moments.

The animation boasts an impressive voice cast. Diversity star Ashley Banjo plays a boxing coach, while Baby Reindeer actress Jessica Gunning voices Jai’s mum. Blue Peter presenter Shini Muthukrishnan appears as a dance teacher, with Starstruck actor Nikesh Patel voicing Jai’s dad. Twelve-year-old actor Daya Singh Athwal takes on the central role of Jai.

As well as writing the film, Tom has also written the title track, Thread of Hope. The song is a duet with his 11-year-old son Buzz and was recorded with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra.

Tom and his son Buzz performed Thread of Hope on Children in Need last month (Credit: BBC)

How to buy Tom and Buzz’s Thread of Hope song

Tom and Buzz performed the song together during Children in Need 2025, with their emotional performance quickly becoming one of the night’s most talked-about moments.

Buzz is already following in his dad’s musical footsteps. He has appeared in the West End production of Starlight Express and starred in the CBeebies series Andy and the Band: Rock Star School.

Tom confirmed today, Thursday December 18, 2025, that fans will be able to buy and stream Thread of Hope from Christmas Eve, December 24. The track will be available via all major platforms, including Amazon Music and Apple Music and iTunes. A music video will also be released on Children in Need’s official YouTube channel the same day.

Thread of Hope features the voices of Ashley Banjo, Jessica Gunning, Nikesh Patel and Shini Muthukrishnan (Credit: BBC)

When is Thread of Hope on this Christmas?

Thread of Hope will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 10.20am on Wednesday December 24.

The animation will then be shown again on CBeebies and CBBC at 5pm on Saturday December 27, giving families another chance to watch together.

Speaking about the project, Tom said: “It’s been amazing seeing Pudsey brought to life in animation for the first time. It was such an honour. It’s Pudsey’s 40th anniversary and to be on Christmas Eve is really special.”

With its heartfelt story and emotional soundtrack, Thread of Hope looks set to be a must-watch this Christmas – and one that will definitely require a box of tissues close by.

Thread of Hope starts at 10.20am on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday December 24, 2025.