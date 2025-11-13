Tom Fletcher ‘excited’ to perform with son Buzz for ‘truly special’ moment on Children in Need

Tom Fletcher is set to share the spotlight with a very special guest during this year’s Children in Need – his son Buzz.

The McFly favourite will take to the stage for a father-son duet. It marks the first time the pair have ever performed together in public on the BBC’s appeal night.

Tom, 40, has penned a moving original song for a brand new animated film, A Thread of Hope. The 25-minute story follows Jai, a young boy trying to cope with the loss of his dad. It’s also being released as a storybook, with all proceeds going to Children in Need.

On the night, Tom and 11-year-old Buzz will perform the film’s lead track together on the Children in Need stage. Both of them will be stepping up to the mic for what promises to be a standout moment of the show.

McFly’s Tom Fletcher ‘so excited’ to perform alongside his son Buzz for Children in Need

Ahead of the performance with Tom, Buzz says: “I am so excited to be performing alongside my dad for the first time on TV. I have seen how incredibly hard my dad has worked on the animation and book, so feel really proud to be standing beside him for such a brilliant cause.”

Tom adds: “When I was invited to perform a song from the animation with my son for the very first time, I knew it was a truly special opportunity. Sharing that moment together will be so incredibly meaningful, especially as it celebrates Pudsey’s 40-year legacy.”

He continues: “Across the UK, children and young people are facing challenges that no one should face alone. Everyone needs a thread of hope, and I hope that through this performance – as well as the animation and book – we can raise vital funds and awareness to ensure children have the support, care, and connection they need when it matters most.”

Who is Tom Fletcher’s son Buzz?

Buzz is the eldest son of Tom and his wife, Giovanna Fletcher. He has two younger brothers, Buddy and Max.

Although he is still in school, Buzz is very much following in the footsteps of his musician father. In January this year, it was announced he had been cast in the West End stage production of Starlight Express. He’s been playing the role of Control in the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.

Tom announced the news after watching his son on stage for the first time. He wrote on Instagram: “This is Control! We’ve been keeping this quiet for a little while, but tonight was race night, and our brilliant Buzz had his debut performance as Control in the incredible Starlight Express.

“I can’t even begin to describe the overwhelming pride (and nerves!) watching him run out onto that stage, deliver those opening lines, and then give the most amazing performance. It was total magic and a memory for us all that will never be forgotten!”

Buzz has also landed his first TV role this year, too. He appeared in CBeebies’ Andy and the Band: Rockstar School in September.

When is Children in Need 2025?

This year’s Children in Need lands on Friday, November 14. The BBC’s three-hour appeal show kicks off at 7pm and is packed with star turns and special moments.

Fans can expect an Apprentice special, a Gladiators special and a performance from Lewis Capaldi. There’s also a first-look tease of the upcoming Celebrity Apprentice.

The 2025 broadcast is fronted by a bumper line-up of familiar faces, led by Vernon Kay and Paddy McGuinness — a duo guaranteed to keep the energy high all night.

Children in Need starts at 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Friday November 14, 2025.

