Alex Jones fights back tears on The One Show over Lloyd’s ‘inspiring’ story

Presenter Alex Jones was left choking back the tears last night (November 12), on what was an emotional episode of The One Show.

In the countdown to BBC Children in Need, which airs on Friday (November 14), the programme has been updating viewers on its inspiring Challenge Squad. Four young people who have benefitted from BBC Children in Need funding are undertaking incredible challenges to raise money for the charity.

Alex Jones became emotional on The One Show last night (Credit: BBC)

Alex Jones gets emotional on The One Show

Yesterday, it was the turn of Lloyd, a 21-year-old keen sportsman, who was born with Down syndrome.

Lloyd took on a gruelling triathlon challenge, swimming 30 lengths of an Olympic swimming pool, cycling 40km – despite only learning to ride a bike two months ago – and finishing up with a 10km run.

After the VT of Lloyd completing his challenge aired, Alex was visibly moved.

With tears in her eyes, she told him: “I have to say, everybody in this room, all the team here at The One Show, everybody at Children in Need, we are all so proud of you.”

She went on to announce that, to date, the Challenge Squad have raised more than £1,100,000 for charity.

Lloyd inspired presenter Alex Jones and The One Show viewers with his triathlon challenge (Credit: BBC)

The One Show viewers ‘in tears’

“Don’t know what to say about this episode,” one person gushed on social media, following the show. “That was a special episode. Lloyd is just an impressive inspiring individual. I was in massive tears watching this. He is such an amazing young man behind the spotlight of talent.”

Another person commented: “Lloyd you’re amazing. We were all a bit of Alex I think!”

A third person agreed: “What an amazing young man Lloyd is. I was in tears tonight after following the last three days of his incredible challenge.”

Somebody else also said: “A huge congratulations to Lloyd, what an amazing young man, brought tears to my eyes.”

