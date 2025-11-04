TV presenters Alex Jones and Bradley Walsh are reportedly in discussions to become the new Strictly Come Dancing hosts, following Claudia and Tess’ shock exits.

Last month, Strictly fans were left shocked when Claudia and Tess announced they would be stepping down from the show after 21 years.

But their exit raised the question of who would be taking their place. And it seems two huge names are currently having discussions.

Alex is reportedly in talks with BBC (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Alex Jones and Bradley Walsh ‘in talks to be Strictly hosts’

According to The Sun, The One Show host Alex Jones and The Chase star Bradley Walsh are the most likely to take the spots.

Alex is no stranger to Strictly as she previously competed in the dance show back in 2011. She was partnered with professional dancer James Jordan. But unfortunately for her, she left one week before the final.

However, it’s believed they are “both favourites” to be the new faces of Strictly Come Dancing.

A source told the outlet: “Alex and Bradley are both the favourites to take over from Tess and Claudia. They have been in the BBC’s sights for some time as Tess and Claudia’s exit plan has been known for a while.

“Bradley and Alex are both seen as accomplished broadcasters. He brings the wisecracks and Alex is the calm head who knows how to handle live situations after 15 years of co-hosting The One Show.”

The source explained that Strictly “would be the dream gig” for Alex, who has been a fan for years. And it’s believed while “nothing is set in stone” they have been having discussions which are “moving in a really positive direction”.

Not only will Strictly be getting new hosts but the source also believes bosses will want to “freshen it up” after their exit. This could include a “new-look logo” and “new faces on the dance-floor”.

Entertainment Daily reached out to BBC but a spokesperson declined to comment.

Bradley could be the other big name (Credit: Matt Frost / ITV)

Who else is in the running?

However, there are plenty of other names that have been thrown around. Some reports suggest Holly Willoughby will be the new host.

And according to odds shared with Entertainment Daily, bookies believe Alex Jones’ One Show co-host Roman Kemp is likely to take on a hosting role for the show. Current Strictly star Vicky Pattison is also in the running.

Tess and Claudia are leaving at the end of this year (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Tess and Claudia’s shock exit

Just a few weeks ago, Tess and Claudia released a shock statement confirming they would be stepping away from Strictly.

In a joint statement, they said: “We have loved working as a duo. And hosting Strictly has been an absolute dream. We were always going to leave together and now feels like the right time.

“We will have the greatest rest of this amazing series. And we just want to say an enormous thank you to the BBC and to every single person who works on the show. They are the most brilliant team and we will miss them every day.

“We will cry when we say the last ‘keep dancing’ but we will continue to say it to each other. Just possibly in tracksuit bottoms at home while holding some pizza.”

