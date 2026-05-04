Sally Lindsay looks so slim in Number One Fan after losing 2st you might not even recognise her

Sally Lindsay stars in Channel 5’s latest thriller Number One Fan and it’s likely her appearance will leave viewers doing a double take thanks to her noticeable weight loss.

The actress stars opposite Jill Halfpenny in the psychological drama and fans may be surprised by her transformation.

Sally plays Donna, a fan obsessed with beloved TV presenter Lucy, played by Jill.

When a horrific attack threatens Lucy, Donna steps in to save her. But sadly, this only fuels a deeper and more unsettling obsession…

A noticeably slimmer Sally Lindsay stars alongside Jill Halfpenny in Number One Fan (Credit: Channel 5)

Away from the cameras, Sally has been focusing on her health and wellbeing. She now looks quite different from her days as Shelley Unwin on Coronation Street.

But how exactly has she lost weight? Here’s what she’s said…

How Sally Lindsay lost weight

Sally, 52, first found fame as Shelley in Corrie. However, she’s also well known for starring as Jean in The Madame Blanc Mysteries.

She is no stranger to Channel 5 dramas either, and Number One Fan is her latest role.

In recent years, Sally has noticeably slimmed down. She recently revealed to The Telegraph that she lost around two stone.

Speaking about how she achieved this, Sally explained that she avoids eating before midday.

She also linked her lifestyle changes to hormone replacement therapy (HRT), suggesting it has helped regulate things like appetite and general wellbeing.

Sally has praised HRT for improving her day-to-day life, even describing it as ‘the biggest positive change she has experienced’.

She has also spoken about taking a wide range of vitamins and supplements as part of her daily routine.

“I do take loads of vitamins in the morning,” she also told Women’s Weekly. “I’m on everything!”

Sally put on more than 4st when she was pregnant with her twins (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Sally’s post baby weight

Sally has twin sons Victor and Louie, who are now 15. She shares them with her husband, drummer Steve White. Steve has played for huge artists, including The Who.

Back in 2011, Sally revealed she gained more than four stone while pregnant. However, she wasn’t overly concerned about her size at the time.

“I didn’t have much of a figure to lose in the first place,” Sally said in jest to The Mirror.

“A stone of the weight I gained was the twins. Just before I had them, I had a 51-inch waist!

“But I think it’s dangerous to worry about your weight when you should be concentrating on being a mum.”

Instead of strict exercise routines at the gym, she opted for simple daily power walks with her babies in the buggy.

Sally has also previously said she has no interest in extreme dieting, preferring to enjoy life rather than chase a particular dress size.

“Life is too short,” she said, reflecting her relaxed approach to body image.

Fans react to Sally’s weight loss

Fans first noticed a big difference in Sally last year during a TV appearance, with many commenting on her transformation.

Viewers of The One Show were quick to share their thoughts online, with may asking her: “What’s your secret?!”

One gushed on Facebook: “Wow didn’t recognise her she looks amazing but she always has!!”

Another chimed in: “Wow, she looks amazing!”

And a third penned: “Great glow up she looks amazing! She’s always looked lovely and wouldn’t say she needed to change but she’s looking and obviously feeling happy and confident so fabulous.”

Sally continues to win over audiences both on and off screen, and her role in Number One Fan is sure to keep viewers talking.

Number One Fan airs on Channel 5 from Monday, May 04, 2026 to Thursday, May 07, 2026 at 9pm.

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