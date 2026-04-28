FIRST LOOK: ‘Unimaginable’ murder of mum Rachel Nickell coming to Netflix in ‘brutal’ new drama and doc about Wimbledon Common case

Netflix has unveiled trailers and confirmed release dates for two new true crime projects: The Witness and The Murder of Rachel Nickell, both centred on the notorious Wimbledon Common murder case.

The platform has already had a busy year for new true crime documentaries. The Investigation of Lucy Letby arrived earlier in 2026, and Should I Marry a Murderer is also set to drop this week.

This summer, Netflix is tackling one of Britain’s most shocking murder cases from two different angles. The Witness is a drama starring Peaky Blinders’ Jordan Bolger and Kerry Godliman, while The Murder of Rachel Nickell is a documentary about the real events.

Rachel Nickell was killed in front of her son, Alex (Credit: Netflix)

What happened to Rachel Nickell?

Rachel Nickell was a 23-year-old woman who lived near Wimbledon Common with her partner André Hanscombe and their two-year-old son, Alex. She was murdered on July 15, 1992.

She had been walking her dog with her son when she was attacked. Her killer stabbed her 49 times and sexually assaulted her, before leaving her to die.

Nickell was later found with Alex by her side, telling her, “Wake up, mummy”. He was the only eyewitness to her death.

The initial police investigation targeted Colin Stagg, a man from Roehampton who walked his dog in the same area. However, a judge later ruled that the circumstances around the case against him were “excessive” and fuelled by “deceptive conduct”. He was acquitted.

In 2002, police reopened the case. Six years later, Robert Napper, a convicted murderer who had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and Asperger syndrome, pleaded not guilty to Nickell’s murder, but guilty to manslaughter.

Netflix’s The Witness will tell Nickell’s story

The Witness, a new drama from Rob Williams, will focus mainly on the aftermath of Nickell’s murder.

According to the synopsis, it follows “the experiences of Alex and André Hanscombe as they deal with the devastating impact of a brutal act of violence.”

“Navigating the unscrupulous media furore and the urgency of an increasingly desperate police investigation, [André’s] sole concern became the welfare of his traumatised son. This is the story of how a father and son moved through the aftermath of unimaginable tragedy, from darkness into light.”

The Witness will focus on the aftermath of Nickell’s murder (Credit: Netflix)

Who’s in The Witness cast?

Jordan Bolger, known for Peaky Blinders and This Town, will play André Hanscombe. Max Fincham will play Alex as a teenager.

Eleanor Williams, who previously appeared in Netflix’s Eurovision movie, will play Rachel Nickell.

The cast also includes:

Neil Maskell (Hijack) as DI Keith Pedder

Kevin Eldon (Rings of Power) as DCI Mick Wickerson

Mark Stanley (Happy Valley) as DS Ivan Agnew

Jon Pointing (Sweetpea) as DC Nick Sparshatt

James Dryden (Deadpool & Wolverine) as DC Paul Miller

Kerry Godliman (After Life) as André’s mother June

James Bradshaw (Endeavour) as DCI Tony Nash

Claire Rushbrook (Rivals) as Dr. Jean Harris-Hendriks

It took 16 years before police found Nickell’s killer (Credit: Netflix)

The Murder of Rachel Nickell is a ‘shocking’ true crime doc

Netflix has also produced a true crime documentary on the case: The Murder of Rachel Nickell.

Directed by BAFTA nominee Lucy Bowden, the film explores the “shocking real events” behind the drama and the “notorious, years-long police investigation that followed”.

“Featuring exclusive archive footage, first-hand accounts from family members, and insights from leading forensic experts, the film unpacks how a flawed, highly-publicised inquiry led to the wrong man’s prosecution, before a stunning breakthrough reignited a family’s fight for justice over a decade later.”

When are The Witness and The Murder of Rachel Nickell out?

Netflix will release both The Witness and The Murder of Rachel Nickell on the same day: June 4, 2026.

In a statement, Alex and André Hanscombe said: “Our life has been a battle. We can never express how indebted we are to everyone that’s been a part of this, for the kindness and generosity they’ve extended to us, for the chance they took with us in bringing our story to the screen, and for the care they have taken.

“Our journey has all been by the grace of God and a promise to go on together, and we feel incredibly blessed to be able to share our story in this way.

“We hope that audiences will be left with a testament to the tough battle of life we all face and to the power of faith, hope, love – and never giving up.”

Read more: The best Netflix series to watch this month

The Witness and The Murder of Rachel Nickell will both be released on June 4, 2026.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think?