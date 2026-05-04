Celebs Go Dating star Professor Green’s health condition since he was a baby and the honest reason for his breakups

Professor Green has signed up for the brand new series of Celebs Go Dating, and he’s hoping this time the agency might just help him find someone special.

The British rapper joins a star-studded line-up including Loose Women favourite Coleen Nolan, Celebrity Big Brother winner David Potts and former rugby star James Haskell. The new series begins tonight (May 4).

With more than 15 years in the spotlight, we’re taking a look back at his life, from his relationships and music career to his traumatic stabbing incident and more.

Professor Green has signed up for Celebs Go Dating (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is Professor Green? What is his real name?

Professor Green is an English rapper, actor, television personality and mental health campaigner. His real name is Stephen Paul Manderson, and he was born in Clapton, London.

His mum gave birth to him when she was just 16. She separated from his father, Peter, shortly after, and Peter later died by suicide in 2008.

In a heartfelt piece for BBC’s Newsbeat, Green spoke openly about how his father’s death affected him.

“I was angry, I was upset, I was confused. I went through all of those emotions several times. Initially it was anger because it was such a selfish thing to do. It also made me realise how stupid not reaching out over pride was,” he wrote.

His stage name comes from the “Professor” nickname, reflecting being known as a bit of a clever “pro”, while “Green” refers to his past as a teenage cannabis dealer.

He underwent a pyloromyotomy operation at just six weeks old and has dealt with long-term digestive problems ever since.

In December 2022, he had further stomach surgery and updated fans on his recovery.

“I’M GETTING BETTER. I don’t look or feel like it, but a huge part of winning this was stopping doing the things that gave me temporary respite; meanwhile my health was running away from me in a car without breaks,” he said.

How old is he?

Born on 27 November, 1983, Green is currently 42 years old.

His star sign is Sagittarius.

Professor Green was born and raised in London (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Where does he live?

Professor Green grew up in London, particularly in the East End.

Speaking to The Guardian in 2012, he listed the areas he’d lived in: “Hackney, Stratford, Bow, Clerkenwell… It’s only recently that I’ve moved to the dark side.”

By 2020, he revealed to The Times that he was living in a “semi-detached four-bedroom Victorian property” in south London.

“I bought it in 2013 as two flats that I turned into a single dwelling. It took a year and a half to renovate. It’s full of character, with a witch hat turret and a working weather vane. I restored everything I could. I also built a recording studio in my back garden,” he shared.

During the coronavirus pandemic, he also spent time in Morocco. “I love the country, but under a state of emergency we weren’t even allowed out for a walk or exercise, which I think anyone would find difficult after a prolonged period,” he said.

“Like many people, I thought it would be a great time to read more, write more and learn more, but I actually found it quite difficult to concentrate.”

He previously lived in south-east London with his ex-wife Millie Mackintosh, a home which was later listed for £2.5 million.

When did Professor Green get stabbed?

In May 2009, Green was attacked outside a nightclub by a man named Anthony Jones, who used a broken bottle. The incident left him with a six-inch (15cm) scar on his neck.

In January 2011, Jones was found guilty at Snaresbrook Crown Court of GBH with intent and jailed for a minimum of four years.

Speaking on John Bishop: In Conversation in 2018, Green revisited the terrifying ordeal.

“If it was a knife, it would’ve killed me. We both got broken up, we got arrested, and my phone had fallen out of my pocket,” he said.

“I could see the looks on people’s faces, but I felt relatively calm, which was shock, and I asked them to pass me my phone. I phoned my nan and I felt so guilty as I said “Nan, I’m so sorry, you put so much into making life better for me, I’m forever grateful, but I don’t think I’m ever going to see you again.’”

Green continued: “He got right in my face to the point where his nose touched mine and he said: ‘You think you’re the baddest boy here?’ and I went bang and I pushed him and said ‘My head’s harder than yours, what are you gonna do?’ And he didn’t do anything. Five minutes later, I heard a bit of noise and someone saying he’s got something in his hand, turned and got stabbed like that in the neck.”

Reflecting on it now, Green says he holds no grudges against his attacker and admits his life could have taken a very different path.

Professor Green and Millie McIntosh

Professor Green married Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh in September 2013 at Babington House in Somerset, after they got together in December 2011.

He has previously said he first noticed Millie after seeing her on the cover of FHM. Their wedding guest list included Lily Allen and Millie’s Made in Chelsea co-stars Rosie Fortescue and Caggie Dunlop.

However, after just over two years of marriage, the pair announced their separation in February 2016.

“It is with sadness and regret that we confirm our separation,” they said in a joint statement.

“It is a mutual decision, we still care deeply about each other and would like it to be known that it is on amicable terms and we wish each other well.”

Since their split, Green revealed to The Sun in 2026 that the pair later bonded over their ADHD diagnoses.

“We [me and Millie] spoke when she was releasing a book about her being sober and we spoke around that because I was mentioned in the book and she just wanted me to know that it was coming out and it was a really respectful thing to do,” he said.

“It was very cordial, it was over email. We laughed a little bit, going ‘you’re ADHD… me too.'”

Are Professor Green and Karima still together?

No, Professor Green and actress Karima McAdams are no longer together.

The pair began dating in 2019 and announced their engagement in October 2021. In March of that year, they welcomed a son, Slimane Ray Manderson.

However, they never made it down the aisle, with reports in 2024 suggesting they had split in 2023.

Professor Green was engaged to actress Karima McAdams (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Speaking to The Sun, Green has previously opened up about the breakdown of his relationships, admitting he used to jump “headfirst” into things because of the intensity and chemistry, before later feeling “resentful”.

“I think we ignore things in the beginning, especially if there’s that intensity and chemistry. When you start to understand what that stimulus is and what you think is attractive or passionate, you can park it and you can see things you would otherwise ignore and recognise your own projections, because you’re seeing someone you want and they’re not responsible for that,” he said.

“I think that’s difficult because you go through that initial intensity and if that progress, all of a sudden you’re resentful of someone for literally being themselves because you’ve ignored who they are. I would quite like to progress in a way that’s patient enough that you don’t need to get to a place where a line being drawn, it’s just not making things messy, not going into things so quickly that you bypass things you would have otherwise would have noticed.”

Can Professor Green sing? What are his songs?

While primarily known as a rapper, Professor Green also sings on many of his tracks.

According to The Official Charts, he has scored two top 10 albums and four UK top 10 singles.

Some of his biggest hits include the chart-topper Read All About It with Emeli Sandé, Just Be Good To Green with Lily Allen, and his debut single I Need You Tonight.

Professor Green tattoos

Professor Green has more than a dozen tattoos, with the exact number continuing to grow.

His ink includes tributes to family, references to his music career, and markings linked to mental health, identity and life experiences.

On his neck he has his initials PG, “Lucky”, and a red rose featuring the phrase “Alive Till I’m Dead”, the title of his debut album.

His chest features “Faith & Fury” along with a tribute reading “Karima”. His arms include a crying angel, “The Best Of Intentions”, a compass design and several roses.

He also has more personal tattoos such as “Edie” on his bicep, a “DAD / RIP” gravestone-style design on his wrist, and “FINE LINE” and “CARE LESS” across his knuckles.

Read more: Coleen Nolan admits she’s ‘gagging for it’ as she tries sex toys in racy Celebs Go Dating scenes: ‘I’m a horny devil’

Celebs Go Dating starts on Monday, May 4 on E4 at 9pm

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