Alex Jones previously reflected on a “dark” period she went through with her family.

The One Show host, 48, married insurance broker Charlie Thompson in 2015. Since then, the pair have welcomed three children – sons Teddy and Kit and daughter Annie.

However, earlier this year, Alex – who is on Celebrity Catchphrase today (November 1) – opened up about being “properly scared” for her family during a difficult time.

Alex is a mum to three children (Credit: ITV)

Alex Jones on being ‘properly scared’

Speaking to The Times in August, Alex reflected on working at The One Show as a host; a role she has had since 2010.

Nonetheless, Alex went on to discuss a particularly challenging time on the show during lockdown in 2020. While the world had to come to a halt amid Covid-19, Alex still continued to film for The One Show.

“I had two young children at home, and I’d come back and think, oh my God, what have I touched? And pull everything off and dump it by the back door,” she said in a heartbreaking confession.

She added: “We were properly scared. But it became really clear to me what The One Show was for: we were the light at the end of a dark hour of news.”

Alex shares her kids with husband Charlie (Credit: SpalshNews.com)

Alex on big life decision

Meanwhile, in 2024, Alex and her family decided to swap city life in London for the countryside. On the Netmums podcast, Alex revealed that she and her family “haven’t looked back”.

She said: “And I feel bad being dismissive of it because we feel really lucky to have the house, but it’s a little bit care home, you know? A little bit, but it’s got lovely bones and a lovely feel, and it felt like home from the very beginning, which is lovely.”

Alex also explained that moving had been a “game-changer” as it brought about a positive change for her “active” children.

She went on: “And now we can sit in the garden and they can run, and you know, fill hours outside, which is wonderful to see. So, we haven’t looked back, really. We love it, and as I say, it’s still quite close.”

