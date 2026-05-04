Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez in shock wedding U-turn: ‘I don’t think I want to get married’

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have revealed that they have decided not to get married.

The pair, who met on the BBC dance show in 2018, share two kids – daughter Mia, six, and son Thiago, two.

Gorka – who recently announced his exit from Strictly Come Dancing – proposed on Valentine’s Day 2021.

And now the couple have told listeners of their podcast that there is “no chance” of them walking down the aisle.

Gemma Atkinson said her mum has shared concerns for Mia and Thiago if she and Gorka don’t wed (Credit: Splash News)

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez on why they ‘don’t want to get married’

Speaking on a new episode of Lost In Translation, Gemma responded to a listener’s question about their wedding plans. She quipped: “I ain’t getting married to him. No chance.”

Gorka agreed, saying: “I don’t think I want to get married.”

She then explained the reason behind the U-turn: “Everyone I know who has got married has ended up getting divorced, apart from my sister.”

Gorka agreed and continued: “We are fine like this. We have two children, marriage is just a document, for a legal thing. You see people together for 15, 20 years, they get married then divorced one year after.”

Star’s mum voices concern for their children

Gemma admitted she had considered marriage if only for the sake of their children, explaining: “My mum was saying to me the other day, when it comes to my will, she was saying how much more complicated it is.”

Gorka responded: “But I don’t want anything from you.” “It’s not about you, you idiot,” she quipped, before telling him: “It’s about the kids. I need to put it in a will.”

Lightening the mood, Gorka then joked: “When I die I won’t have anything, I spend everything. Nothing to you, nothing to the kids.”

Gorka has insisted the couple are ‘fine’ as they are (Credit: Splash News)

Why Gemma has held off getting married

Gemma previously revealed that she’d held off tying the knot due to grief.

She lost her dad when she was younger and previously revealed she had been struggling to come to terms with him not being there to walk her down the aisle.

Read more: Gemma Atkinson addresses rumours she’s pregnant with third baby

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