‘Baby glow!’ Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez address rumours she’s pregnant with third child

Gemma Atkinson and her fiancé Gorka Marquez have addressed the rumours that she’s pregnant with their third child following fan speculation.

The couple, who have been engaged since 2022, share two children — daughter Mia, six and son Thiago, two.

While they are no strangers to updating everyone with what’s new in their family life, Gemma has responded to claims that she is expecting another baby.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez address pregnancy rumours

In the latest episode of their podcast, Lost In Translation, which came out today (March 4), Gorka opened up about his Instagram comments, which led to him to discuss speculaton from fans that his wife-to-be has a bun in the oven.

After sharing a clip from last week’s episode to his socials, Gorka remarked: “Somebody said, I’ve screenshotted it, that you’re baby glowing!”

Confused by what they meant, Gemma asked: “What does that mean? My skin?” Promoting her skin care range, she added: “It’s Gem & Tonic! That’s what my skin is, babes.”

After getting out his phone, Gorka read out the comment that said, “Gemma has a baby glow!” Gemma admitted that even Gorka himself even said she looked pregnant recently.

Clarifying his comments, the Spanish dancer said: “I didn’t say you look pregnant”, while explaining that the way she was sat “made her look pregnant”.

Gorka insisted Gemma’s “boobs were quite prodimant in that top”. However, Gemma quickly shut down the speculation, stating: “Well let’s clear up, I’m 100 percent not pregnant. I’m currently sit on a period as we speak, as you know.”

When on her period, Gemma admitted she “knicks” Gorka’s boxer shorts.

‘I wouldn’t love to say I was pregnant’

This isn’t the first time Gemma has had to clear up rumours that she is expecting again. Last month on her Hits Radio show, she said: “I’d love to say, in fact I wouldn’t love to say I was pregnant as I’d be in a massive panic!”

“Imagine a six year old, a two year old, a puppy and a pregnancy. It’s not true, can you imagine! I keep seeing this and people keep messaging me but I’m not with child,” she continued.

“I can hand on heart say I’m not with child…”

