‘Ouch!’ Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez’s six-year-old daughter’s savage response to them not being married

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have revealed their six-year-old daughter Mia’s savage response to them not being married yet.

After first meeting on Strictly in 2017, Gemma and Gorka formed a relationship soon after. In 2019, they welcomed their eldest child, daughter Mia. Expanding their family, they had a son, Thiago, two, in 2023.

In February 2021, however, Gorka popped the big question on Valentine’s Day. However, the pair have yet to tie the knot and exchange vows.

And according to their latest social media update, Mia is especially aware of this…

Gemma and Gorka share two children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez’s daughter’s savage remarks

In an Instagram video shared earlier today (February 3), the couple posted a video where Gemma asked Mia to describe their parents if they were to go missing.

While detailing what she looks like, Mia began: “She has turquoise eyes, she has brown hair.”

Describing her as “pretty”, Mia also insisted her mother “was old” before hilariously correcting herself: “No, not old, but she is not a little girl.”

“She is married,” Mia continued before stating: “No, she’s not married!”

When talking about her dad, Mia expressed: “He has black hair. Well, he loves my mum. He has two children.”

Elsewhere, she added: “My daddy, you might know him, because he was born in Spain. He does Strictly Come Dancing. My mummy works on the radio. They are engaged.”

In response, the couple captioned the clip: “Old and not married, ouch Mia!! while adding the crying with laughter emoji.

Gemma and Gorka have been engaged since 2021 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Love the backtracking on old’

The adorable yet humorous video left an impression on the couple’s followers, who took to the comments section to react.

“We all know Mia is a treasure, but bless her, she’s so grown up too, love the backtracking on old. All credit to you both, you have a lovely little girl,” one user wrote.

“How cute, what a perfect description of your little family,” another person shared.

“My heart. She’s a beautiful girl. Momma and papa done good x,” a third remarked.

“The police may need some more info,” a fourth joked.

Read more: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez welcome new addition to the family: ‘Best day of the year’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story. We want to hear your thoughts!