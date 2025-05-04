Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez welcome new addition to the family: ‘Best day of the year’

Radio presenter Gemma Atkinson and Strictly star Gorka Marquez have welcomed a new dog into their family home.

The exciting announcement arrives after a series of sad news. In 2024, their dog Norman died. However, in another heartbreaking update, their other dog Ollie also died six months later.

Gemma and Gorka welcome new dog into family home (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez welcome new dog Benji to the family

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (May 3), couple Gemma and Gorka revealed in a joint post that they had welcomed “another set of paws” into their home.

“New memories to make. So far, today has been the best day of 2025… Welcome to the family Benji Marquez,” they wrote in their caption.

In a carousel post consisting of seven images, Gorka and Gemma showed off their new four-legged friend.

The adorable pooch, a goldendoodle, was captured in their garden. In one slide, Gemma can be seen playing with the puppy alongside her daughter Mia, five.

In another frame, Gorka was captured stroking the dog as it was lying down on the grass.

Their two children could also be seen in the background as Benji was pictured running.

‘What an absolute treasure’

Within 16 hours, Gemma and Gorka’s post didn’t go unnoticed by their followers, racking up more than 172,000 likes. Fans rushed to the comments section to react to the wholesome news.

Following the news fans were relieved for the couple (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“He has the most adorable little face x,” one user wrote.

“He doesn’t know it but Benji has just hit the jackpot finding your family. Happy memory making to you all… dogs are just THE best thing ever sent to us,” another person shared.

“We adopted a cat today after losing our baby! Best feeling ever!!” a third remarked.

“What an absolute treasure. Welcome to the mad house Benji. You are certainly gunna have your best life xx,” a fourth commented.

“Gorgeous! I have a golden doodle puppy Billy and he’s a bundle of fun and mischief. Benji is a very lucky boy,” a fifth said.

